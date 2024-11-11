Lucasfilm’s “Music by John Williams” Wins Critics Choice Award for Best Music Documentary at 2024 Ceremony

The Disney+ Original film beat out five other nominees in its category.
Yesterday evening during a live-streamed ceremony, the 9th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented the award for Best Music Documentary to Music by John Williams, which just recently debuted on Disney+.

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm’s Music by John Williams has won Best Music Documentary at the 9th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, the ceremony for which was held at the Edison Ballroom in New York City yesterday evening.
  • The five other nominees in the category of Best Music Documentary were as follows: The Greatest Night In Pop, I Am: Celine Dion, Piece by Piece, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat.
  • Music by John Williams was also nominated in the category of Best Documentary overall, but that award went to a tie between Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Will & Harper.

What they’re saying:

  • Disney+: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of Music By John Williams on their Critics Choice Documentary Awards win for Best Music Documentary.”
  • Critics Choice Association’s Vice President of Documentary Christopher Campbell: “This year’s nominated films and series offered us new ways to see the world, celebrate our heroes, and better understand difficult histories. We are excited to honor so many exceptional documentaries as we continue to recognize diverse voices and styles within the realm of nonfiction storytelling.”

Music by John Williams is streaming now, exclusively via Disney+.

