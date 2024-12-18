“It’s Time to Play the Music” — Four Characters from “The Muppets” Headed to “Fall Guys”

"You are not Mickey Mouse, You are a RAT"

Epic Games, owner of Fall Guys, is continuing their “Rainbow Connection” with Disney by introducing cosmetics inspired by several iconic Muppets.

It’s Not Easy Being Green:

The popular obstacle course-style Battle Royale game Fall Guys has shared their next exciting collaboration over on X

has shared their next exciting collaboration over on Inspired by The Muppets, players can stumble their way to victory as Kermit, Miss Piggy, Rizzo, and Gonzo.

The game has not yet unveiled when these incredible cosmetics will hit their in-game store, but we don’t expect players to have to wait for much longer.

Earlier this week, Fall Guys began teasing the collaboration by showcasing a brief clip of their Kermit the frog skin emoting in the style of the iconic Kermit dancing meme.

Yesterday, the game finally revealed that Kermit would be joined by Miss Piggy in the Blunderdrome, with news released today highlighting the addition of Gonzo and Rizzo skins.

It’s possible the game has more Muppet fun up its sleeve, but it seems we will have to wait a bit longer to find out the full extent of the collaboration.

For now, Fall Guys players can pick up freshly released cosmetics Inside Out as well as returning Star Wars items.

Note that the Fall Guys in-game store does refresh frequently, meaning you should grab these cosmetics as soon as they are officially released.

Fall Guys is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer game available on major gaming consoles and PC.

