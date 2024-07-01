Universal’s “Wicked” Musical Adaptation Moves Up Release Date to Avoid Direct Conflict with Disney’s “Moana 2”

Up until today, it looked like there was going to be a major showdown at the box office this fall between Universal Pictures’ Wicked and Disney’s Moana 2. But now Universal seems to have blinked and will avoid a direct conflict between the two releases– for five days, at least.

What’s happening:

Universal Pictures’ Wicked (based on the 2003 stage musical and 1995 novel of the same name) and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 (the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Moana ) were both scheduled to be released on the same day: Wednesday, November 27th– better known as the day before Thanksgiving.

(based on the 2003 stage musical and 1995 novel of the same name) and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ (the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s ) were both scheduled to be released on the same day: Wednesday, November 27th– better known as the day before Thanksgiving. But as of today Universal has decided to move up Wicked ’s release date by almost a full week to Friday, November 22nd, giving the musical adaptation most of the holiday week’s head start on Moana 2 . However, Wicked is now set to open opposite Gladiator II from Paramount Studios, though that historical epic likely has less of an overlap in audience.

’s release date by almost a full week to Friday, November 22nd, giving the musical adaptation most of the holiday week’s head start on . However, Wicked is now set to open opposite from Paramount Studios, though that historical epic likely has less of an overlap in audience. This news comes on the heels of Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and its record-setting performance at the summer 2024 box office. Wicked had already been moved from its initial Christmas release date, which it shared with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King.

What they’re saying:

Universal Pictures: “Good news! #WickedMovie is now coming to theaters November 22.”

Universal’s Wicked will now hit theaters on Friday, November 22nd, while Disney’s Moana 2 remains on its release date of Wednesday, November 27th.

