Music from Holiday Episode of “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series” Now Available to Stream

Two new songs from the special holiday episode of the Disney Channel animated series, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series are now available to stream on most major platforms.

Tonight (December 7th) saw the debut of special Christmas and holiday episodes of both Big City Greens and ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series on Disney Channel.

, “Santler Claws is Comin’ To Town” features two new songs – "Holly Jolly Zolidays,” and "Z-Town Showdown.” Both of these songs are now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.

follows the daily lives of Zed, Addison, and the entire Seabrook crew. Using A-spen’s alien time-warp technology, Zed and Addison start their senior year all over again so they can redo it with all their friends. And this senior year is going to be the best one ever, with the crew hanging out, having fun and doing everything from saving the town to saving their favorite drink in the cafeteria. In this special holiday episode, Zed sets out to throw his best zombie holiday party yet, while Wynter wants to prove that the holiday monster, Santler Claws, is real. At the same time, Wyatt searches for the perfect gift for Eliza.

You can check out the full episode below, along with the special Christmas episode of Big City Greens. You can also catch the episode on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. Full episodes of the series are also available to stream on Disney+