Offer Spots Returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for Disney+ Subscribers and D23 Gold Members

Offer Spots are returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members and Disney+

When the blue and gray Offer Spot symbol is at a booth, then members and subscribers will have some great offers awaiting them.

For those who want to take part, D23 Gold Members and Disney+ Subscribers will need to show their physical or digital membership cards.

The offers being available include: Citizen – Receive an additional discount when you shop inside the Citizen booth Disney+ – Celebrating five years of Disney+, receive a special gift (while supplies last) Disney Fine Art & Cyclops Print Works by Collectors Editions – 20% off all purchases of limited edition artwork at our booth! Discounts not available on original artwork, some restrictions may apply Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs – One FREE Mystery Capsule containing an Open Edition digital pin from one of our available releases ECG: Infinity Gem Collection – Free Authentic Marvel FiGPiN – Free FiGPiN Lanyard Girls Crew – 10% discount Her Universe – $10 off total purchase Dreams Powered by Honda – Visit the 2025 Honda Odyssey for a special surprise House of Sillage – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off your purchase plus a Disney x House of Sillage Reusable Tote Bag / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off your purchase plus a Disney x House of Sillage Reusable Tote Bag Iron Studios – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off any item at our booth / Disney+ Subscribers Offer: 10% off any product at ironstudios.com Lionel Trains – D23 Gold Member Offer: 20% off the D23 Exclusive Locomotive / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 10% off the D23 Exclusive Locomotive Rock ‘Em Socks – Customers will be able to claim a free gift with purchase RockLove Jewelry – Exclusive limited-editions charms (made available at select times throughout the weekend) RSVLTS – Free exclusive Kunu Kooler™ Steiff North America – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off your order plus an exclusive free gift with purchase / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off your purchase Sunglass Hut – Gift with purchase Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse in a jumbo pin Swarovski – Additional 5% off discount Thomas Kinkade Studios – $200 off Brushstroke Vignettes VeVe – Free 3D digital collectible of the D23 logo Disney Visa Cards Chase Fan Experience – Complimentary Disney Lanyard Charm

