Offer Spots Returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for Disney+ Subscribers and D23 Gold Members

Offer Spots are returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold Members and Disney+ subscribers (who are also D23 Gold or General Members) will be able to take part in exclusive perks and discounts through the three-day convention.
- When the blue and gray Offer Spot symbol is at a booth, then members and subscribers will have some great offers awaiting them.
- For those who want to take part, D23 Gold Members and Disney+ Subscribers will need to show their physical or digital membership cards.
- The offers being available include:
- Citizen – Receive an additional discount when you shop inside the Citizen booth
- Disney+ – Celebrating five years of Disney+, receive a special gift (while supplies last)
- Disney Fine Art & Cyclops Print Works by Collectors Editions – 20% off all purchases of limited edition artwork at our booth! Discounts not available on original artwork, some restrictions may apply
- Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs – One FREE Mystery Capsule containing an Open Edition digital pin from one of our available releases
- ECG: Infinity Gem Collection – Free Authentic Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Comic with Purchase
- FiGPiN – Free FiGPiN Lanyard
- Girls Crew – 10% discount
- Her Universe – $10 off total purchase
- Dreams Powered by Honda – Visit the 2025 Honda Odyssey for a special surprise
- House of Sillage – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off your purchase plus a Disney x House of Sillage Reusable Tote Bag / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off your purchase plus a Disney x House of Sillage Reusable Tote Bag
- Iron Studios – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off any item at our booth / Disney+ Subscribers Offer: 10% off any product at ironstudios.com
- Lionel Trains – D23 Gold Member Offer: 20% off the D23 Exclusive Locomotive / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 10% off the D23 Exclusive Locomotive
- Rock ‘Em Socks – Customers will be able to claim a free gift with purchase
- RockLove Jewelry – Exclusive limited-editions charms (made available at select times throughout the weekend)
- RSVLTS – Free exclusive Kunu Kooler™
- Steiff North America – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off your order plus an exclusive free gift with purchase / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off your purchase
- Sunglass Hut – Gift with purchase Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse in a jumbo pin
- Swarovski – Additional 5% off discount
- Thomas Kinkade Studios – $200 off Brushstroke Vignettes
- VeVe – Free 3D digital collectible of the D23 logo
- Disney Visa Cards Chase Fan Experience – Complimentary Disney Lanyard Charm
- For more information on all the Offer Spots, head here.
