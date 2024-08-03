Offer Spots Returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for Disney+ Subscribers and D23 Gold Members

Offer Spots are returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 Gold Members and Disney+ subscribers (who are also D23 Gold or General Members) will be able to take part in exclusive perks and discounts through the three-day convention.
  • When the blue and gray Offer Spot symbol is at a booth, then members and subscribers will have some great offers awaiting them.
  • For those who want to take part, D23 Gold Members and Disney+ Subscribers will need to show their physical or digital membership cards.
  • The offers being available include:
    • Citizen – Receive an additional discount when you shop inside the Citizen booth
    • Disney+ – Celebrating five years of Disney+, receive a special gift (while supplies last)
    • Disney Fine Art & Cyclops Print Works by Collectors Editions – 20% off all purchases of limited edition artwork at our booth! Discounts not available on original artwork, some restrictions may apply
    • Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs – One FREE Mystery Capsule containing an Open Edition digital pin from one of our available releases
    • ECG: Infinity Gem Collection – Free Authentic Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Comic with Purchase
    • FiGPiN – Free FiGPiN Lanyard
    • Girls Crew – 10% discount
    • Her Universe – $10 off total purchase
    • Dreams Powered by Honda – Visit the 2025 Honda Odyssey for a special surprise
    • House of Sillage – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off your purchase plus a Disney x House of Sillage Reusable Tote Bag / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off your purchase plus a Disney x House of Sillage Reusable Tote Bag
    • Iron Studios – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off any item at our booth / Disney+ Subscribers Offer: 10% off any product at ironstudios.com
    • Lionel Trains – D23 Gold Member Offer: 20% off the D23 Exclusive Locomotive / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 10% off the D23 Exclusive Locomotive
    • Rock ‘Em Socks – Customers will be able to claim a free gift with purchase
    • RockLove Jewelry – Exclusive limited-editions charms (made available at select times throughout the weekend)
    • RSVLTS – Free exclusive Kunu Kooler™
    • Steiff North America – D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off your order plus an exclusive free gift with purchase / Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off your purchase
    • Sunglass Hut – Gift with purchase Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse in a jumbo pin
    • Swarovski – Additional 5% off discount
    • Thomas Kinkade Studios – $200 off Brushstroke Vignettes
    • VeVe – Free 3D digital collectible of the D23 logo
    • Disney Visa Cards Chase Fan Experience – Complimentary Disney Lanyard Charm
  • For more information on all the Offer Spots, head here.

