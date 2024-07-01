Disney Channel and Disney+’s popular Descendants series is about to debut its fourth film—The Rise of Red—so naturally, Disney Store is commemorating the occasion with a new merchandise collection!

All hail the Disney villains and their enticing lifestyle! Disney’s Descendants series shines a spotlight on the young adult children of classic villains like Maleficent, Hades, Jafar, and the Evil Queen. The latest story follows Red Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter.

About Descendants: The Rise of Red:

When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The film stars Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, China Anne McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell.

Catch the next chapter in this thrilling series on Friday, July 12, exclusively on Disney+

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!