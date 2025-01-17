H&M Home Releases New Bambi Collection

H&M Home has partnered with Disney Home and Sanderson for an all-new Bambi collection.
What’s Happening:
- Matching Sanderson’s famous floral patterns with the classic story of Bambi, H&M Home has brought to life a collection of new interiors.
- The 21-piece collection features three different shades: chocolate brown, soft white, and flushed pink.
- The items geared towards children's rooms include cushion covers, storage baskets, blankets, and curtains.
- Alongside the home collection are matching clothing items for newborns and small babies, also available online.
- The collection is now available online and in select stores.
