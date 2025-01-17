H&M Home Releases New Bambi Collection

The new collection includes classic Sanderson floral designs with the classic Disney character.

H&M Home has partnered with Disney Home and Sanderson for an all-new Bambi collection.

What’s Happening:

Matching Sanderson’s famous floral patterns with the classic story of Bambi, H&M Home has brought to life a collection of new interiors.

The 21-piece collection features three different shades: chocolate brown, soft white, and flushed pink.

The items geared towards children's rooms include cushion covers, storage baskets, blankets, and curtains.

Alongside the home collection are matching clothing items for newborns and small babies, also available online.

The collection is now available online

More Merchandise News: