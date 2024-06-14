Photos: New 65th Anniversary Photo Ops Celebrating the Matterhorn and Monorail at Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , ,

New photo ops have popped up to celebrate the anniversaries of two Disneyland classics.

The Disneyland Monorail’s 65th anniversary includes the attraction itself, along with a submarine at the bottom (which debuted 65 years ago as an attraction, but with some breaks and overlays in between).

The Matterhorn Bobsleds are also celebrating, with some Swisskapolka-inspired signs.

Be sure to stop by both attractions to snap a few pics with these odes to the past and a celebration of the now.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight