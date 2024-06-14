Photos: New 65th Anniversary Photo Ops Celebrating the Matterhorn and Monorail at Disneyland

New photo ops have popped up to celebrate the anniversaries of two Disneyland classics.

The Disneyland Monorail’s 65th anniversary includes the attraction itself, along with a submarine at the bottom (which debuted 65 years ago as an attraction, but with some breaks and overlays in between).

The Matterhorn Bobsleds are also celebrating, with some Swisskapolka-inspired signs.

Be sure to stop by both attractions to snap a few pics with these odes to the past and a celebration of the now.

