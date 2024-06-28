Fundraising Heats Up as CHOC Walk 2024 Approaches– Earn Disneyland Tickets, Discounted Hotel Stays, More

Yesterday evening, Laughing Place was invited down to Orange, California for a pre-party in preparation for the 2024 iteration of CHOC Walk In the Park in support of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

During the event, we heard some CHOC Walk 2024 updates and announcements from Tim O’Day of the TO’DAY Group PR firm, CHOC’s Assistant Vice President Community Engagement Zach Abrams, and Disneyland Resort Ambassadors Jada Young and Raul Aquino Rojas.

Watch CHOC Walk 2024 pre-party announcements and updates in Orange County, California:

One of the major points that the CHOC Walk team wanted to get across is the DISNEYLAND RESORT PARK HOPPER TICKET OFFER, which is “an exciting opportunity when you join the magic of CHOC Walk. You can receive one Disneyland Resort Park Hopper ticket, good only on July 21, 2024 (the day of this year’s CHOC Walk), if you raise $350 by the fundraising deadline (Friday, July 19).” It’s a great way to extend the fun of the day after the walk concludes.

There’s also the HOTEL ROOM OFFER, which allows CHOC Walkers and early risers the opportunity to “book a discounted hotel room the weekend of the CHOC Walk event to extend their morning experience into a full weekend. Discounted rates are available to CHOC Walk participants at the locations listed on the CHOC Walk website at chocwalk.org.”

And lastly, we also want to mention the MAGIC KEY HOLDER TEAM: “If you are a Magic Key Holder but don’t already have a team, you can visit https://www.chocwalk.org/disneymagickeyholders to sign up today to join the Magic Key Holder team. Last year, the Disneyland Resort Magic Key team included over 362 participants who raised more than $78,000! This year, this incredible team has already raised almost $28,000!” You’ll also receive the above-pictured Magic Key-exclusive CHOC Walk In the Park fanny pack for your participation.

CHOC Walk In the Park 2024 takes place on the morning of Sunday, July 21st at Disneyland Resort in Southern California. Be sure to visit the official CHOC Walk website for additional information, to create your own team, or simply to donate to a very worthy cause.