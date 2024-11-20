UOB Singapore Offering Cardholders the Chance to Win a Trip on the Disney Adventure

United Overseas Bank (UOB), a Singaporean regional bank, is offering card members the chance to be among the first to sail on the all-new Disney Adventure cruise ship.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Adventure is slated to set sail from Singapore on December 15th, 2025, as the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, featuring seven uniquely themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.
- UOB cardholders have the chance to win a 3-night voyage during the ship’s inaugural sailing season. 15 winners will be selected to stay in an Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah aboard the Disney Adventure.
- Click here to see how you can enter (of course, for our U.S. readers, this is only applicable if you have an account with the Singaporean-based UOB).
- During the promotional period, cardholders can also spend and receive a variety of Disney Adventure plushies, collect magical stamps, and make payments more magical with personalized character background designs.
More on the Disney Adventure:
- Disney has given a first look at some of the stage shows that will be performing on the Disney Adventure.
- It was also revealed that the Disney Adventure will feature Disney Cruise Line’s first roller coaster, as well as other Marvel-themed attractions.
- The dining experience locations for the ship were also revealed, including a premium dining location inspired by Monsters Inc.
- For family fun, there’s San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, and more.
- Meanwhile, there are also kids-only spaces aboard the Disney Adventure as well as a Toy Story-themed water play area.
- Of course, there will also be adult-centric areas, such as the Buccaneer Bar and Spellbound lounge.
- For more information about the new Disney Adventure or a voyage aboard any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
