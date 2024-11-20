UOB Singapore Offering Cardholders the Chance to Win a Trip on the Disney Adventure

Cardholders also have a chance to win some Disney Adventure themed plushies, among other goodies.

United Overseas Bank (UOB), a Singaporean regional bank, is offering card members the chance to be among the first to sail on the all-new Disney Adventure cruise ship.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Adventure is slated to set sail from Singapore on December 15th, 2025, as the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line Marvel

UOB cardholders have the chance to win a 3-night voyage during the ship’s inaugural sailing season. 15 winners will be selected to stay in an Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah aboard the Disney Adventure.

Click here

During the promotional period, cardholders can also spend and receive a variety of Disney Adventure plushies, collect magical stamps, and make payments more magical with personalized character background designs.

More on the Disney Adventure: