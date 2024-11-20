UOB Singapore Offering Cardholders the Chance to Win a Trip on the Disney Adventure

Cardholders also have a chance to win some Disney Adventure themed plushies, among other goodies.
United Overseas Bank (UOB), a Singaporean regional bank, is offering card members the chance to be among the first to sail on the all-new Disney Adventure cruise ship.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Adventure is slated to set sail from Singapore on December 15th, 2025, as the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, featuring seven uniquely themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.
  • UOB cardholders have the chance to win a 3-night voyage during the ship’s inaugural sailing season. 15 winners will be selected to stay in an Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah aboard the Disney Adventure.
  • Click here to see how you can enter (of course, for our U.S. readers, this is only applicable if you have an account with the Singaporean-based UOB).
  • During the promotional period, cardholders can also spend and receive a variety of Disney Adventure plushies, collect magical stamps, and make payments more magical with personalized character background designs.

More on the Disney Adventure:

