Photos: “Heroes Work Here” Topiary Graces The American Adventure at EPCOT

A new display at The American Adventure in EPCOT’s World Showcase is celebrating veterans working for The Walt Disney Company.

This star-shaped topiary has been placed near the restrooms of The American Adventure. It’s a part of Disney’s ongoing “Heroes Work Here” campaign, a company-wide initiative to hire, train and support returning veterans – which has included a number of currently airing commercials.

Per the sign, “Heroes Work Here” reflects the long history of respect and appreciation Disney has for the U.S. Armed Services. “We recognize the commitment and dedication it takes to serve your country and value the leadership skills and sense of purpose the military has instilled in you.”

In addition to enjoying the classic EPCOT attraction, visitors to The American Adventure can also enjoy a new exhibit – Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors – featuring artwork of veterans, painted by former President George W. Bush.

