Josh Gad Travels to Hong Kong Disneyland to Experience World of Frozen

by
Josh Gad recently traveled to Hong Kong Disneyland, by way of Arendelle, to experience the new World of Frozen.

What’s Happening:

  • Voice of Olaf, Josh Gad, recently was able to experience the World of Frozen, the newest immersive land at Hong Kong Disneyland.
  • The first-of-its-kind immersive Arendelle land, Gad was blown away by the beauty of the kingdom.
  • Gad also visits Mossie and experiences Frozen Ever After as a part of the video.

  • World of Frozen is now open at Hong Kong Disneyland.

