Laughing Place’s Own Benji Breitbart to Preview the Disney Treasure on the “DCL Duo Podcast”

As we count down to the maiden voyage of the Disney Treasure, our very own Benji Breitbart will be appearing on the DCL Duo Podcast to preview what’s to come with the ship, as well as talking about the ship’s inauguration in New York City.

The Disney Treasure will set sail for its maiden voyage—a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral—on December 21st, 2024.

But before that, our own Benji Breitbart had the chance to step aboard the new Disney Cruise Line

to talk all about his brief experience aboard the Disney Treasure. The DCL Duo Podcast is a Disney Cruise Line focused podcast, hosted by Brian and Sam, with occasional detours into general cruising and Disney topics.

is a Disney Cruise Line focused podcast, hosted by Brian and Sam, with occasional detours into general cruising and Disney topics. Be sure to listen live tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on the DCL Duo YouTube channel.

