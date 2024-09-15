Shanghai Disney Resort Closed Monday, September 16th Due to Typhoon Bebinca

Shanghai Disney Resort has adjusted its operations on Monday, September 16th due to the impact of Typhoon Bebinca.

What’s Happening:

After closing early on Sunday, September 15th, Shanghai Disney Resort has made some additional operational changes for Monday, September 15th.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Bebinca, Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be closed on Monday, September 16th.

The two resort hotels will continue to provide services to in-house guests during the impacted time period.

The resort currently plans to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 17th.

Guests holding unused Shanghai Disneyland tickets for September 15th or September 17th, or holding Shanghai Disneyland tickets for September 16th, should contact their original point of purchase for a refund or exchange.

Shanghai Disney Resort will also be providing a one-day extension of the validity period of valid Shanghai Disneyland Annual Passes and the general benefits to pass holders.

