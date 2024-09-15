Shanghai Disney Resort Closed Monday, September 16th Due to Typhoon Bebinca

Shanghai Disney Resort has adjusted its operations on Monday, September 16th due to the impact of Typhoon Bebinca.

  • After closing early on Sunday, September 15th, Shanghai Disney Resort has made some additional operational changes for Monday, September 15th.
  • Due to the impact of Typhoon Bebinca, Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be closed on Monday, September 16th.
  • The two resort hotels will continue to provide services to in-house guests during the impacted time period.
  • The resort currently plans to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 17th.
  • Guests holding unused Shanghai Disneyland tickets for September 15th or September 17th, or holding Shanghai Disneyland tickets for September 16th, should contact their original point of purchase for a refund or exchange.
  • Shanghai Disney Resort will also be providing a one-day extension of the validity period of valid Shanghai Disneyland Annual Passes and the general benefits to pass holders.

