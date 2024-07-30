“Thank you, Ray Chan” — Marvel Shares Video Tribute to the Late Art Director and Production Designer

Marvel shared a touching video tribute to the creative who passed away in April. Ray Chan was 56.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube channel

Chan passed away on April 23, 2024 near his home in Wales.

Raymond Chan was born on December 1st, 1967 in Oldham, Greater Manchester. He graduated from Liverpool School of Art with a graphic design degree before moving to London to get his M.A. in film and television at Kingston Art College. Starting out as a butcher, Chan would find his legacy within the industry starting as an art department assistant in 1993’s The Secret Rapture. His artistic talent would eventually lead him to Marvel.

His artistic talent would eventually lead him to Marvel. Ray Chan worked on Guardians of the Galaxy, three Avengers movies, Deadpool & Wolverine and more as Art Director and Production Designer.

three movies, and more as Art Director and Production Designer. In the tribute, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Kevin Feige all share how integral Chan was to the creation of Marvel’s fantastical worlds.

Additionally, the video shares clips of Chan talking about what it means to bring these worlds to life.

You can watch Marvel’s tribute titled Thank You, Ray Chan below:

