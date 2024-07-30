“Thank you, Ray Chan” — Marvel Shares Video Tribute to the Late Art Director and Production Designer

Marvel shared a touching video tribute to the creative who passed away in April. Ray Chan was 56.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube channel shared a touching tribute to the late Ray Chan.
- Chan passed away on April 23, 2024 near his home in Wales.
- Raymond Chan was born on December 1st, 1967 in Oldham, Greater Manchester. He graduated from Liverpool School of Art with a graphic design degree before moving to London to get his M.A. in film and television at Kingston Art College. Starting out as a butcher, Chan would find his legacy within the industry starting as an art department assistant in 1993’s The Secret Rapture. His artistic talent would eventually lead him to Marvel.
- Ray Chan worked on Guardians of the Galaxy, three Avengers movies, Deadpool & Wolverine and more as Art Director and Production Designer.
- In the tribute, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Kevin Feige all share how integral Chan was to the creation of Marvel’s fantastical worlds.
- Additionally, the video shares clips of Chan talking about what it means to bring these worlds to life.
- You can watch Marvel’s tribute titled Thank You, Ray Chan below:
Read More: