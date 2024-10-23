An “Alien: Romulus” Pop-Up Xenomorph Photo Op Is Now Available at Los Angeles Haunted Hayride 2024

Southern California fans of the Alien franchise are going to want to head over to Los Angeles Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park during this final week of October, as a pop-up Alien: Romulus photo op featuring the famous Xenomorph creature from the franchise is now available at the popular haunted attraction.

What’s happening:

photo op (see image below) is now available at Los Angeles Haunted Hayride through the remainder of this year’s Halloween season. The photo op features key art from the hit film, which was recently released on digital formats, plus a statue of the iconic Alien Xenomorph creature from the long-running franchise.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride has been running in Southern California since Halloween 2009.

What they’re saying:

20th Century Studios: “In celebration of Alien: Romulus now available on Digital, and coming to 4K, Blu-ray and VHS on December 3, 20th Century Studios is hosting a pop-up photo opp with a Xenomorph statue from the Alien franchise. Fans should use caution with flash photography…. something could be creeping up right behind them…”

Los Angeles Hayride is open nightly from now through Saturday, November 2nd. Be sure to visit the event’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets. Alien: Romulus is now available to own on digital formats, with a physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K disc comic December 3rd.

