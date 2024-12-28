Actress and Model Dayle Haddon Passes Away at Age 76

Actress and model Dayle Haddon, who appeared in the 1973 Disney film The World’s Greatest Athlete, has passed away at the age of 76.

TheWrap reports that Haddon died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday at her son-in-law’s home, actor Marc Blucas. An unidentified man was taken to the hospital, while Hadden was found dead in a second-floor bedroom. The incident is still under investigation.

The Canadian actress was born on May 26th, 1948, and got her start as a model, notably being a spokesperson for L’Oréal for more than 15 years. She went on to also be signed with Revlon, Max Factor and Estée Lauder – breaking barriers by being the first woman over 35 signed in the beauty industry. Haddon also branched out into films, where she appeared in Disney’s 1973 film The World’s Greatest Athlete opposite Jan-Michael Vincent. Other film roles include North Dallas Forty, Bullets Over Broadway and Celebrity.

Outside of acting and modeling, Haddon was the founder of the non-profit organization, WomenOne which aims to change “the world one woman at a time. She is survived by her daughter, Ryan Haddon, who is a journalist, news presenter and television producer.

More Disney Movie News: