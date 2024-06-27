Dolly Parton Has Been (Begrudgingly) Welcomed to Wrexham

Dolly Parton has been roped into promotional tactics for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham.
What’s Happening:
- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny have shared a video “tricking” legend Dolly Parton into promoting their docu-reality series.
- This comes after Parton’s recent announcement that she may possibly have Welsh ancestry – connecting to the show which takes place in Wales.
- Chronicling their purchase and rise of Wrexham AFC, Welcome to Wrexham showcases Reynolds and McElhenny’s commitment to having Wrexham AFC become a legendary football league.
- Welcome to Wrexham is now streaming on Hulu.
- Check out Alex’s review of the current third season of Welcome to Wrexham.
