Her Universe Celebrates 10 Years At SDCC 2024 With Toy-Filled Fashion

The 10th Anniversary Her Universe Fashion Show brought camp and couture to San Diego for Comic-Con.
What’s Happening:
- The now decade-long fashion event, hosted by Ashley Eckstein and Her Universe, took to the runway yet again with their biggest crowd ever.
- This year’s event, presented by Mattel, was co-hosted by Eckstein and Michael James Scott.
- Eckstein’s projection mapping dress inspired by 65 years of Barbie fashion was a show-stopper, followed up by the pair wearing outfits inspired by fan-favorite Mattel brands.
- 25 designers then showed off their couture outfits inspired by pop culture, with Wes Jenkins and Candice Miller taking home the Judges and Audience prizes, respectively ($10,000!).
- Be on the lookout for full footage from the show next week on their YouTube channel, but be sure to watch our coverage of the show’s opening below.
