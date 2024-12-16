Hulu Orders New Heavy Metal Docuseries “Into the Void”

The eight-part series from Vice Studios Canada will explore the history of heavy metal.
Hulu is getting metal with their new docuseries, Into the Void, which will explore the history of heavy metal.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Hulu has ordered the eight-part series Into the Void from Vice Studios Canada.
  • It will chronicle the emotional sagas behind the most towering legends and unforgettable artists in heavy metal, going behind the stage into the real lives of heavy metal icons.
  • Which bands will be featured has yet to be revealed, but Deadline expects to see a bit of Black Sabbath, Metallica and Slayer.
  • Production on the series is currently underway and it is set to debut on Hulu in 2025.
  • The series will be overseen by executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, who co-created the pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring, which is Vice TV’s most-watched series of all time.
  • This is the latest among a string of music documentaries for Hulu, which has included Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara.

