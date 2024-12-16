Hulu Orders New Heavy Metal Docuseries “Into the Void”

Hulu is getting metal with their new docuseries, Into the Void, which will explore the history of heavy metal.
- Deadline reports that Hulu has ordered the eight-part series Into the Void from Vice Studios Canada.
- It will chronicle the emotional sagas behind the most towering legends and unforgettable artists in heavy metal, going behind the stage into the real lives of heavy metal icons.
- Which bands will be featured has yet to be revealed, but Deadline expects to see a bit of Black Sabbath, Metallica and Slayer.
- Production on the series is currently underway and it is set to debut on Hulu in 2025.
- The series will be overseen by executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, who co-created the pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring, which is Vice TV’s most-watched series of all time.
- This is the latest among a string of music documentaries for Hulu, which has included Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara.
