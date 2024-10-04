New Trailer Debuts for Second Season of French/German Hulu Series “Spellbound”

The second season of the French and German produced English language series, Spellbound, is heading to Hulu – and the streamer has shared the official trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Spellbound tells the story of Cece Parker Jones (Hailey Romain), a vivacious 15 year old who relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School.
- The forthcoming second season sees Cece starting her second year at the Paris Opera Ballet school with a vow to leave behind all magic so she can focus solely on dance. But as her Mystic side is unlocked, secrets of the past are revealed and she ends up on an adventure of self-discovery — and when she befriends a new student who is actually a Mystic, it’s magical mayhem all the way!
- Spellbound stars:
- Hailey Melody Romain as Cece Parker-Jones
- Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter
- Abigail O’Regan as Mia Banks
- Sam Darius as Jack Ryder
- Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy
- Etienne Moana as Benoît Ducasse
- Imogen Mackie Walker as Amy
- Gomolémo Tsagaé as Lola
- Cameron James King as Adrian
- Rik Young as Armando Castillo
- Raven Dauda as Ginger Jones
- Malou Beauvoir as Lizzie Jones
- Charles Baker as Kevin
- Season 2 of Spellbound arrives on October 11th, exclusively on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Receives Second Season Pick-Up
- Official Trailer and Key Art Revealed for “Family Guy” Hulu Exclusive Halloween Special
- “Modern Family” Star Ed O’Neill Joins Hulu’s “All’s Fair”
- Heather McMahan’s Comedy Special “Breadwinner” Coming to Hulu on October 11th
- A Horrifying Treat Awaits in the Trailer for the Latest Installment of FX’s “American Horror Stories”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now