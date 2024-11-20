ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Ponders if Miss Universe Has Lost Its Luster

Recent changes in ownership have caused many to wonder if Miss Universe is in crisis?

A new edition of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline wonders if recent changes in ownership of the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants have caused the crown to lose its luster.

What’s Happening:

Miss Universe, and its sister pageant Miss USA, have long been the pinnacle of the pageant world, with the ability to launch its queens into the stratosphere.

A new episode of the Hulu IMPACT x Nightline , discusses how recent changes in ownership have caused many to wonder if the crown has lost its luster.

, discusses how recent changes in ownership have caused many to wonder if the crown has lost its luster. The episode, led by Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday co-anchor Janai Norman, features many exclusive interviews with current and former figures embedded in the pageant world — including Rodrigo Goytortua, the former CEO of Miss Universe Mexico, and Annemarie Pisano, the former press manager for Miss Universe — and new reporting on a lawsuit directed toward Miss Universe Organization co-owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

Saturday and Sunday co-anchor Janai Norman, features many exclusive interviews with current and former figures embedded in the pageant world — including Rodrigo Goytortua, the former CEO of Miss Universe Mexico, and Annemarie Pisano, the former press manager for Miss Universe — and new reporting on a lawsuit directed toward Miss Universe Organization co-owner Anne Jakrajutatip. Additional new interviews include the following: Omar Castorino Montanaro, entrepreneur and television host Claudia Michelle, former social media director, Miss USA Organization Jeff Lee, national coach, Miss Universe Peru Hilary Levey Friedman, author, Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of the Beauty Pageant in America Rafa Deflin, pageant coach and vlogger Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor

IMPACT x Nightline: Cracks in the Crown: Miss Universe in Crisis? arrives Thursday, November 21st, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News: