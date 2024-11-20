ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Ponders if Miss Universe Has Lost Its Luster

A new edition of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline wonders if recent changes in ownership of the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants have caused the crown to lose its luster.
What’s Happening:
- Miss Universe, and its sister pageant Miss USA, have long been the pinnacle of the pageant world, with the ability to launch its queens into the stratosphere.
- A new episode of the Hulu-exclusive series, IMPACT x Nightline, discusses how recent changes in ownership have caused many to wonder if the crown has lost its luster.
- The episode, led by Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday co-anchor Janai Norman, features many exclusive interviews with current and former figures embedded in the pageant world — including Rodrigo Goytortua, the former CEO of Miss Universe Mexico, and Annemarie Pisano, the former press manager for Miss Universe — and new reporting on a lawsuit directed toward Miss Universe Organization co-owner Anne Jakrajutatip.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Omar Castorino Montanaro, entrepreneur and television host
- Claudia Michelle, former social media director, Miss USA Organization
- Jeff Lee, national coach, Miss Universe Peru
- Hilary Levey Friedman, author, Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of the Beauty Pageant in America
- Rafa Deflin, pageant coach and vlogger
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor
- IMPACT x Nightline: Cracks in the Crown: Miss Universe in Crisis? arrives Thursday, November 21st, exclusively on Hulu.
