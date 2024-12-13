The Incredibile Car From “The Incredibles” Comes to “Fortnite”

The Incredibles inclusions in Fortnite continue to expand with the addition of the Incredibile.
What’s Happening:
- Following the addition of The Incredibles outfits to Fortnite this fall, and then The Incredibles emotes, Fortnite has now added an Incredibles-based vehicle in the form of The Incredibile.
- The Incredibile was seen in 2004’s The Incredibles as Mr. Incredible’s vehicle in his early solo career, sporting a paint scheme mimicking his original costume.
- The Incredibile is sold as part of a bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks that also includes two decals and a set of wheels.
- The Modern Super Suit decal evokes The Incredibles’ famous red, gold and black team uniforms, while the Frozone decal, naturally, evokes a Frozone-influenced makeover for the car.
- The bundle also includes a new set of wheels in the form of the Incrediwheel.
- The Incredible is purchasable at Fortnite’s shop until 12/26/2024.
More on Fortnite:
