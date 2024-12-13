The Incredibile Car From “The Incredibles” Comes to “Fortnite”

Mr. Incredible’s retro ride is the latest addition from “The Incredibles” universe.
The Incredibles inclusions in Fortnite continue to expand with the addition of the Incredibile.

  • The Incredibile is sold as part of a bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks that also includes two decals and a set of wheels.
  • The Modern Super Suit decal evokes The Incredibles’ famous red, gold and black team uniforms, while the Frozone decal, naturally, evokes a Frozone-influenced makeover for the car.

  • The bundle also includes a new set of wheels in the form of the Incrediwheel.

