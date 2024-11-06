There will be performances by Neon Trees and Bishop Briggs.

Live With Kelly and Mark is heading to Greater Palm Springs at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa.

What’s Happening:

Kelly and Mark are preparing for their trip to sunny California as they set off for one of America's most stunning and sought-after vacation spots, Greater Palm Springs.

Kelly and Mark, accompanied by the Live family and numerous special celebrity guests, will explore the stunning attractions of Greater Palm Springs.

family and numerous special celebrity guests, will explore the stunning attractions of Greater Palm Springs. They will share their experiences with viewers as they engage in activities such as hiking, golfing, perfecting their pickleball skills, and enjoying the breathtaking views from the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

Celebrity guests include Don Johnson, Caroline Rhea, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, Kyle Richards, Mark Harmon, Justine Lupe, and more, with performances by Neon Trees and Bishop Briggs.

Live will take place at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, outdoors near the 18th hole, in front of an audience.

will take place at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, outdoors near the 18th hole, in front of an audience. This resort covers 360 acres of stunning scenery, offering spectacular views of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains alongside its lush fairways.

Known for its exceptional amenities, the resort features opportunities for pickleball and tennis, championship golf on the Pete Dye course, a luxurious wellness spa, modern dual waterslides, a variety of dining options across multiple restaurants, private event spaces, and much more.

Recording will take place on November 10 and 11, and shows will air November 11-14.

More on Entertainment: