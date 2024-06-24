Peyton Elizabeth Lee To Star In New Halloween Horror Comedy

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is leading a new horror comedy for Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Carved, a new horror comedy produced by WorthenBrooks and directed by Justin Harding, is heading to Hulu later this year.
- Based on the 2018 Hulu Bite Size Halloween short, it follows Lee as a teenage playwright and a group of people trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night.
- Alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Prom Pact), the cast cast also features Corey Fogelmanis (Girl Meets World, Ma), Wyatt Linder, Carla Jimenez, and more
- Carved is set to debut later this year.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu to Release Season 3 of FX's "The Bear" Earlier Than Planned
- Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria Take on Familiar Roles in Season Four of "Only Murders in the Building"
- “The Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale” Premiering Next Month on National Geographic WILD
- Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” Adds Kandi Burruss Ahead of Second Season
- Tony Yacenda to Direct Pilot Episode of New Hulu Comedy Series “Chad Powers”
- ABC News to Provide In-Depth Coverage of the First 2024 Presidential Debate