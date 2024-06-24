Peyton Elizabeth Lee To Star In New Halloween Horror Comedy

by |
Tags: , ,

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is leading a new horror comedy for Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Carved, a new horror comedy produced by WorthenBrooks and directed by Justin Harding, is heading to Hulu later this year.
  • Based on the 2018 Hulu Bite Size Halloween short, it follows Lee as a teenage playwright and a group of people trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night.
  • Alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Prom Pact), the cast cast also features Corey Fogelmanis (Girl Meets World, Ma), Wyatt Linder, Carla Jimenez, and more
  • Carved is set to debut later this year.

More Hulu News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight