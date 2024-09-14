Photos / Video: “VamPirates” Halloween Season Show Takes Over Pirate’s Dinner Adventure in Southern California

Yesterday evening in Buena Park, California, Laughing Place was invited back to Pirate’s Dinner Adventure (just down the block from Knott’s Berry Farm) to check out the seasonal Halloween “VamPirates” show.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can check out the first ten minutes of “VamPirates” plus a few more highlights from the rest of the show.

Watch "VamPirates" first 10 minutes and additional highlights at Pirate's Dinner Adventure California:

Rewinding time to our arrival at Pirate’s Dinner Adventure, we found the location decked out for the spooky season both outside and inside.

One of the first things we did during this media event was the Monster Hunter scavenger hunt, which sent us looking for an assortment of mythical beasts out in the exterior “Pirate’s Playground” and inside the lobby of Pirate’s Dinner Adventure. Upon completion of the hunt, we were rewarded with a fun button declaring us Official Monster Hunters.

We also had some time to hang out in the Beach Boulevard Club before the show, where we were treated to a buffet of appetizers and a Vampire Decoction beverage.

As we passed through the Map Room on the way to the dining area, we admired some of the location’s other decor for the Halloween season.

Then it was time to step into Pirate’s Dinner Adventure’s main auditorium and dining area for the “VamPirates” show, which was full of fun characters, acrobatics, action sequences, and audience participation. If you’ve seen one of the previous shows at Pirate’s Dinner Adventure, you’ll have a general idea of what to expect, but the basic template has been updated to include a spooky Halloween theme that features monster hunters, sirens, at least one princess, and of course VamPirates a-plenty. But don’t worry– there’s nothing excessively extreme, violent, or gory happening here.

Then of course there was the food, which includes a first course of soup or salad (not pictured), an entree of your choice, and a dessert. Overall I’d say “VamPirates” at Pirate’s Dinner Adventure makes for an entertaining and satisfying night out for the whole family.

“VamPirates” runs through the Halloween season at Pirate’s Dinner Adventure in Buena Park, California. For additional details and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit the official website for Pirate’s Dinner Adventure.