“Venom: The Last Dance” Debuts New Trailer

Venom is saving his last dance for October 25th.
What’s Happening:
- A trailer has been released for Venom: The Last Dance.
- Led by Tom Hardy, this third installment of the Venom franchise is set to be the conclusion of the Venom story.
- Sony’s commitment to fully utilizing the wide breadth of characters from the Spider-Man universe initially led to the Venom franchise.
- With Venom coming to an end, Sony was hoping Madame Web would hit in the same way (or the upcoming Kraven The Hunter) to allow for a wider use of their Spider-Man rights.
- Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25th.
