Celebrate Star Wars Reads with Free Ebook Download of Galaxy’s Edge YA Novel “A Clash of Fate”

As the fall season starts to set in, now’s a great time to explore a new world of revisit some favorite places with a good book. This October, Star Wars Reads is offering fans a free ebook download of the young adult novel A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Córdova.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time readers can check out Zoraida Córdova’s young adult novel A Crash of Fate —for free!

—for free! Now through October 9th, fans in the U.S. can download the ebook version of the novel at no charge and experience this fantastic story that’s set in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

About the Book:

“Childhood friends Izzy and Jules haven’t seen each other for 13 years. But when Izzy is hired to deliver a mysterious parcel to Black Spire Outpost, she runs smack into the one person who still means something to her after all this time: Jules. When the job goes wrong, the two friends find themselves on the run and fighting to stay alive…”

