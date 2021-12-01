“The Book of Boba Fett” Collectible Key Coming to shopDisney December 7th

At the end of the month, Disney+ will premiere the highly anticipated new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett and in the meantime, they’re getting fans excited for the show with what else? Merchandise! Starting on December 7th fans can acquire a new Collectible Key themed to the show from shopDisney!

shopDisney The Book of Boba Fett with an all new Collectible Key inspired by the bounty hunter.

with an all new Collectible Key inspired by the bounty hunter. The upcoming release features moss green coloring with red, orange and black accents to resemble the look of Boba’s iconic armor, with some painting updates as seen in The Mandalorian .

. As with all Collectible Keys, the back end features the Disney “D,” this time colored solid green. The middle of the Key is green and red with Boba Fett’s ivory logo sitting perfectly in the center.

On the front end are five orange dots placed off center above the key’s “tines”— a rectangle showcasing the logo for the series.

Pricing has not been announced at this time, however historically, the Collectible Keys sell for $14.99 each or are complimentary with select purchases.

Guests will be able to shop for this cool display piece starting on December 7th, only on shopDisney.

