That’s Bow Cute! DANI by Daniel Nicole Introduces New Minnie Mouse Collection at Kohl’s

It’s almost time to Rock the Dots with Minnie Mouse and DANI by Danielle Nicole has new styles that are perfect for the occasion. As part of the brand’s University of DANI campaign, adorable Minnie Mouse (and Mickey) accessories are now available at Kohl’s.

What’s Happening:

Fashion brand Danielle Nicole is inviting everyone to visit the University of DANI—a fun campaign that celebrates the blend of pop culture and fashion.

Part of the campaign includes new additions to the company’s casual line, DANI, featuring global icons Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The beloved duo can be spotted across 11 playful styles

Priced between $24-$50, select items in the collection are available now at Kohl’s stores nationwide, and on Kohls.com.

What They’re Saying:

Danielle DiFerdinando: “Creating this collection and the University of DANI was something I was very passionate about. I enjoy working closely with college students and mentoring them through different experiences, empowering their individual style and career goals. My dream for this community is to bring together students from all over the country, connecting them through their love of fashion and storytelling.”

About the University of DANI: