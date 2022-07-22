Disney and BBC in Talks to Stream “Doctor Who” Series

The Walt Disney Company is in talks with British Broadcasting Corp to acquire streaming rights to the new Doctor Who series, according to Bloomberg.

What's Happening:

  • Currently, Disney is in discussion with BBC about acquiring streaming rights to the new Doctor Who series.
  • This is still very early in the process, and there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached.
  • Some people who have asked to not be identified but have knowledge of the matter said the show could potentially be on the Disney+ streaming service. If this did happen, BBC would also air the program.
  • This series first appeared on television in 1963 and follows the adventures of the Doctor. There have been more than a dozen actors who have played this role, but the latest was Jodie Whittaker. She was the first woman to do so.

