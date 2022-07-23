Toy Story fans, listen up. Walt Disney Imagineering shared a post on their Instagram page about the new merchandise in the shop in Toy Story Mania.
What’s Happening:
- In order to build Jessie’s Trading Post, the new merchandise shop in Toy Story Mania! Our Imagineers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios collaborated with Pixar Animation Studios to bring new playtime fun from the imaginative world of Andy.
- The team took a deep dive in the toy chest to reveal a wonderful collection of toys; a Trading Post Playset complete with standees, Hamm’s Cash Register, and the cover art from the original rootin’-tootin’ Sing-along with Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl record album.