“The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory” Set To Debut on Disney+ Day, September 8th

What’s Happening:

The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory, a new series from National Geographic that is set for Disney+, will make its triumphant debut on the streaming platform as one of the premieres that will take place on Disney+ Day, September 8th, 2022.

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 27-year-old Bertie Gregory takes viewers on a nail-biting journey that pushes into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory

