“The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory” Set To Debut on Disney+ Day, September 8th

A new promo has revealed that the premiere date for the anticipated new series from National Geographic, The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory, will take place on this year’s Disney+ Day, September 8th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory, a new series from National Geographic that is set for Disney+, will make its triumphant debut on the streaming platform as one of the premieres that will take place on Disney+ Day, September 8th, 2022.
- The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 27-year-old Bertie Gregory takes viewers on a nail-biting journey that pushes into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic, award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season finds Gregory braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he takes audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges. Set to premiere this year, the series has been picked up for a second season, which is filming now.
- Following the success of Disney+ Day in November 2021, which celebrated the anniversary of the launch of Disney+ in the United States, the global celebration of Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content including the all-new live action Pinocchio.
- The addition of The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory is only one of many titles that will be revealed in the coming weeks that will debut on this year’s Disney+ Day.
