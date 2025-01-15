First Group of Concerts Revealed for SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival

All concerts are included with park admission.

The first round of concerts have been revealed for SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival is almost here.

The festival will run on select dates from January 31 to May 4, featuring musical headliners every weekend, and for the first time, will include select Friday night performances in addition to the usual Saturday and Sunday shows.

Held at Bayside Stadium, the concerts feature a wide variety of genres, including pop, rock, latin, reggae, and country.

Plus all concerts are included with park admission.

First Round of Headliners:

Boys Like Girls (Alternative)

Sara Evans (Country)

Expose (Electronic)

Molly Hatchet (Rock)

LeCrae (Hip-Hop)

Warrant (Rock)

Starship ft. Mickey Thomas (Rock)

ZZ Top (Rock/Blues)

Luis Fonsi (Latin Pop)

Mitchell Tenpenny (Country)

And more performers to be announced soon.

More SeaWorld Orlando News: