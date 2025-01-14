Penguins Take Center Stage During SeaWorld San Diego’s Inside Look Weekend

The park will celebrate Penguin Awareness Day with a variety of events.
by |
Tags: , , ,

SeaWorld San Diego will be celebrating Penguin Awareness Day during their upcoming Inside Look Weekend.


What’s Happening:
  • January 20th is Penguin Awareness Day, a part of SeaWorld San Diego’s Inside Look Weekend being held on January 18th-20th.
  • Guests will be able to take part in special penguin-themed experiences, discounts, and opportunities to connect with the park’s penguin care experts.
  • Inside Look’s Penguin Keeper Talks will have guests learning a variety of facts about the park’s over 300 penguins and their conservation efforts for these phenomenal animals.
  • The weekend will also feature:
    • Magellanic penguin up-close encounters
    • 20% off all apparel at Penguin Encounter Gifts
    • Photos with Puck the Penguin
    • $5 Happy Hour specials at Wild Arctic Bar
  • For more information on how to celebrate Penguin Awareness week, head here.

More SeaWorld News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight