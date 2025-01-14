Penguins Take Center Stage During SeaWorld San Diego’s Inside Look Weekend

The park will celebrate Penguin Awareness Day with a variety of events.

January 20th is Penguin Awareness Day, a part of SeaWorld San Diego’s Inside Look Weekend being held on January 18th-20th.

Guests will be able to take part in special penguin-themed experiences, discounts, and opportunities to connect with the park’s penguin care experts.

Inside Look’s Penguin Keeper Talks will have guests learning a variety of facts about the park’s over 300 penguins and their conservation efforts for these phenomenal animals.

The weekend will also feature: Magellanic penguin up-close encounters 20% off all apparel at Penguin Encounter Gifts Photos with Puck the Penguin $5 Happy Hour specials at Wild Arctic Bar

For more information on how to celebrate Penguin Awareness week, head here

