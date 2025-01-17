Special Sesame Street Friend Set to Appear during SeaWorld Orlando’s Just for Kids Weekend

SeaWorld Orlando’s Just for Kids Weekend is set to have a very special (and massive) guest.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of SeaWorld’s Just for Kids weekend, the annual event filled with kid-focused entertainment and experiences, a special Sesame Street friend is set to make a limited-time appearance.
- Mr. Snuffleupagus will be appearing in Sesame Street Land from January 25th through February 3rd.
- He will be appearing from 11am to 5pm daily for meet and greets next to Cookie Drop.
- Snuffy will only be appearing for a limited time, so make sure to stop by while taking part in the weekend’s other crafts, “Bubble-bration” dance parties, and character meet and greets.
More SeaWorld News: