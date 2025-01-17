Special Sesame Street Friend Set to Appear during SeaWorld Orlando’s Just for Kids Weekend

The classic character will be available for only ten days.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Just for Kids Weekend is set to have a very special (and massive) guest.

What’s Happening:

As a part of SeaWorld’s Just for Kids weekend Sesame Street friend is set to make a limited-time appearance.

friend is set to make a limited-time appearance. Mr. Snuffleupagus will be appearing in Sesame Street Land from January 25th through February 3rd.

He will be appearing from 11am to 5pm daily for meet and greets next to Cookie Drop.

Snuffy will only be appearing for a limited time, so make sure to stop by while taking part in the weekend’s other crafts, “Bubble-bration” dance parties, and character meet and greets.

