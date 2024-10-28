Universal Teases Announcement Regarding New Year-Round Horror Experience Coming to Las Vegas

More information on Universal Horror Unleashed will be revealed on Halloween.

More information regarding Universal Horror Unleashed, a permanent horror experience coming to Las Vegas’s popular AREA15, is set to arrive later this week.

What’s Happening:

In the tradition of recent announcements regarding Epic Universe, Universal Destinations & Experiences has shared that more information regarding Universal Horror Unleashed will be revealed on Halloween, October 31st.

The newly created official X account for the upcoming horror experience shared a short teaser that has fans excited for what may be revealed on Halloween.

Rumors indicate that we may be receiving an opening date for the experience, alongside more information on just what may await those brave enough to venture inside.

welcome to a fresh new hell. pic.twitter.com/r5uT6zfJ4x — Universal Horror Unleashed (@UnleashedVegas) October 28, 2024

A variety of unique, immersive, and horror-centric experiences will surround eerie eateries and bone-chilling bar areas. It will deliver on the thrills Universal’s horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment.

In addition, guests can expect a continuously updated experience with must-see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise.

Universal Horror Unleashed, first announced last year, is part of the company’s ambition to introduce new products to new audiences in new markets. It is the anchor tenant in the 20-acre expansion of AREA15, an immersive entertainment district in Las Vegas.

More Universal Destinations & Experiences News: