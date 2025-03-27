"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for March 25th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 210 – March 25, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: First Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Items Arrive on Store Shelves

Some of the first merchandise for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary has arrived at the Resort, with just around two months to go until the festivities kick off. The Disneyland Resort is inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy" in honor of the milestone anniversary and current visitors to the resort can already get in the festive mood, as the first wave of merchandise hits store shelves.

Snow White Limited Edition Doll is The Latest High-End Collectible to Debut at Disney Store

At long last, the live-action adaptation of Snow White has made its theatrical debut and anxious fans are getting the chance to enjoy the retelling of Disney’s first princess feature. Over at Disney Store, they’re celebrating the film with the release of a Limited Edition Doll! Inspired by the new movie, this gorgeous collectible is a welcome addition to any Disney display.

Celebrate "Snow White" with Amazing New Apparel, Accessories and Collectibles

Snow White is finally here, and Disney is offering some incredible ways to celebrate the new film. Partnering with global brands like Funko, Mattel, Crocs, Kendra Scott, and more, fans of the first Disney princess can celebrate the live-action remake with new apparel, collectibles, and accessories.

Photos: “The Little Mermaid" Collection from Cakeworthy Appears at Walt Disney World

A new The Little Mermaid collection from Cakeworthy has arrived at Walt Disney World for in-person shopping. We came across the collection at Legends of Hollywood along Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The items are all tops, including flannels and jackets.

ColourPop Launches New "Toy Story" Pixar Collection

ColourPop has launched its first ever Pixar collection with a new line of Toy Story products tied to the 30th anniversary of the original film. Though the first film is the main source, some characters from later entries, like Jessie (introduced in Toy Story 2), Lotso (Toy Story 3) and Forky (Toy Story 4), also serve as inspiration for specific products.

Photos: New Resort Specific Apparel, Accessories, and Collectibles Arrive at Saratoga Springs

Walt Disney World’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa has a new line of merchandise for those looking to commemorate their stay at the Disney Springs area property. Inspired by 1800’s Saratoga Springs, NY, the resort invites guests to step into a Victoria-style world of the historic town’s spas and horse racing; and now, guests can grab some new merchandise to celebrate their unforgettable family vacations.

New Plush and Conservation Events Arrive at Saratoga Springs in Celebration of the Purple Martin

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa has a special new plush celebrating one of Walt Disney World’s wild animal residents. The Purple martin bird plush celebrates the Brazilian bird, which flies over 3,000 miles to the resort every year to raise their families. The plush, made by Wild Republic, also comes equipped with real bird calls provided by The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Disney X Lululemon Styles Are Back In Stock at Disney Store

Last November, Lululemon launched a playful, energetic collection of athleisure wear and accessories inspired by all things Mickey Mouse! The assortment debuted at Lulu stores, Disney Store, and Disney Resorts and was a huge hit with fans. Now at long last the colorful styles have been restocked at Disney Store so fans can once again celebrate “the joy of movement" at home and on the go.

Gap Launches New The Muppets Inspired Adult Apparel Collection

Gap has just released a brand new collection of apparel inspired by The Muppets featuring T-shirt and sweatshirt designs showcasing iconic characters Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzy Bear, and Animal. All items feature black and white photos of these characters wearing Gap Spring essentials. Zac Posen, Gap’s Creative Director and Executive Vice President, individually style each character for their portraits!

Heroes & Villains Introduces New Rebel, Jedi, and Imperial Style to Star Wars Travel Accessories

While you may not be able to visit the Star Wars galaxy you can travel in cosmic style thanks to new accessories from Heroes & Villains! The lifestyle brand has expanded their travel offerings with Duffle Bags, Dopp Kits, and Messanger bags themed to Jedi, Rebels, and Imperial officers.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store Launches New Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary Pins and Crossbody Bag

Disney Store is celebrating 25 years of Pin Trading with a new collection of Mickey & Friends pins. The six pin collection features a backdrop inspired by the Pin Trading logo, with Disney characters dressed in dapper outfits holding up circular pin boards. Each pin showcases a different set of pin-inspired decals, with each featuring the “25 Years" icon.

Disney Princess Tea Set With Sound Effects Now Available at Disney Store

Check out this enchanting Disney Princess Tea Set, which showcases Mulan, Belle, Ariel, and Snow White on the four tea cups included in this 16-piece play set. Accompanying the cups are two delightful tarts that add to the charm. The teapot, adorned with a golden lid, makes pouring sounds when tilted and plays music when the lid is pressed.

RSVLTS "A Goofy Movie" 30th Anniversary Collection Comes to Disney Store with Exclusive Colorway and More

2025 is a big year for Disney’s A Goofy Movie as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary. Our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has already introduced a collection commemorating the milestone and now select and exclusive styles are available at Disney Store too!

Greet the Spring With Disney Store Exclusive Winnie the Pooh Sweatshirts

Sunny days are on the way and Disney Store has the perfect looks for your springtime adventures. Winnie the Pooh and his pals are featured on pullover sweatshirts that highlight each character, their name in big block letters, and a beloved quote. Pooh’s designs reads “Today is my new favorite day," and Eeyore’s shirt says “Keep looking for sunshine."

Disney Store Classic Collection Features Apparel From Many of Your Favorite Disney Films

Celebrate some of the most classic Disney movies with these new t-shirts available at Disney Store. The Disney Store Classic Collection includes apparel for films like The Fox and the Hound, Robin Hood, Oliver & Company, The Emperor's New Groove, Tangled, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, Meet the Robinsons and more!

"Moana 2" Gift Available for Disney+ Subscribers at Disney Store

Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of a special Moana 2 gift available at Disney Store. From now to April 2, Disney Store is providing a gift with purchases, while supplies last. Customers who spend between $50 and $99.99 will receive a Moana 2 collectible pin valued at $14.99, while those whose purchases exceed $100 will receive a Moana 2 ear headband worth $34.99.

Goofy and Pluto Get the Big Face Tote Treatment at Disney Store

Disney fans wanting a fun and noticeable way to travel in Disney style will love the new large character totes that have landed at Disney Store. Goofy and Pluto lend their smiling faces, large ears, and autographs to these impressive bags that feature large carrying straps for heavy duty jobs.

Disney Springs is Celebrating Women-Owned Businesses

Disney is honoring the achievements of women entrepreneurs at Disney Springs. This vibrant community of business owners exemplifies excellence in the retail sector, highlighting the diverse ways in which both large and small enterprises express their passions to millions of visitors from across the globe.

New Star Wars Action Figures from "The Clone Wars," "Rebels," "The Mandalorian," "Ahsoka," More Revealed by Hasbro

This morning Hasbro Pulse hosted another Star Wars Fanstream on its official YouTube channel, and during the stream the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a number of exciting new Star Wars action figures for The Vintage Collection and The Black Series.

"Return of the Jedi" Yuzzum Creature Star Wars Concept Maquette Replica Released by Regal Robot in Two Editions

One of the more interesting-looking creatures created for Return of the Jedi was the Yuzzum, who was originally intended to fight alongside the Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor but ended up in the background of Jabba’s Palace in the 1983 Star Wars sequel. And now our friends at Regal Robot have made available a replica of the concept maquette for the Yuzzum.

*Special thanks to Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

