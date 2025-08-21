"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for August 19th

This week we dive into more Halloween fun such as the upcoming Disney Villains collection at Bath & Body Works, and fun finds at TJ Maxx!

Barely Necessities Episode 227 – August 19, 2025

Disney Villains Inspire New Scents at Bath & Body Works

Devotees may recall when Bath & Body Works got a number of Disney Princess-inspired scents earlier this year, so it was only a matter of time before we got scenes themed to their archenemies - the Disney Villains! This brand-new collection is inspired by two of the most iconic Disney Villains - The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

Disney Halloween Finds at TJ Maxx Await You

A visit to your local TJ Maxx could bring with it some extra spooky Disney offerings, as we’ve just seen during a trip to the nationwide retailer. A variety of Disney Halloween-themed plush, mugs, earrings, and more are now available.

RSVLTS Winnie the Pooh Collection from Disney has arrived

Are you ready for a change in the seasons? We can’t wait for Autumn to arrive and our friends at RSVLTS feel the same way! They’re gearing up for the next part of the year with a slightly spooky and entirely cute Winnie the Pooh Collection from Disney that includes styles for the whole family.

Posh Peanut Haunted Mansion Collection for the Family

The new Haunted Mansion collection from Posh Peanut arrives just in time for the Halloween season, but for avid Disney parks fans, they’re perfect all year round! This collection features animated illustrations of ghosts and ghouls from the classic Haunted Mansion attraction, including the stretching room portraits, Hitchhiking Ghosts, and more.

Stitch Mummy Popcorn Bucket Unveiled for Halloween at Disney Parks

The Disney Eats Instagram account shared our first look at a new popcorn bucket coming to Walt Disney World, featuring the lovable Experiment 626 dressed as a mummy. Stitch also carries a pumpkin full of candy while his mouth is, of course, full of popcorn.

Zero Waste Daniel Announces Golden Girls Collab

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls and the lifelong impact that it had on some viewers, fashion label Zero Waste Daniel is launching a limited edition collection celebrating the series. The transformation of the brand’s flagship store in New York into a Golden Girls-inspired dreamscape has had its run extended due to overwhelming demand.

Disney Lorcana Puzzles: Trying Speed Puzzling at Gen Con

While at Gen Con this year, Kyle got a chance to try something he’d never done before: speed puzzling. He was able to participate in a casual but competitive speed puzzling event hosted by Ravensburger. Specifically, this event was meant to celebrate the impending launch of six new Disney Lorcana puzzles.

Pluto 95th Anniversary Merchandise Collection at World of Disney

World of Disney at Disney Springs is the place to be for fans of classic Disney characters, as a massive new collection has just dropped honoring the 95th anniversary of Pluto! (Yes, that’s over 665 in dog years!) From cozy cardigans to bold workwear jackets, this collection digs deep into Pluto’s history with vintage-inspired designs, comic book aesthetics, and nods to his 1930 debut.

Mickey Mouse Club Dooney & Bourke Collection Launches

Disney Store and Dooney & Bourke continue to present fans with desirable accessories that speak to the Disney fan in all of us. Their latest collection celebrates the 70th anniversary of The Mickey Mouse Club – from its origins in 1955 through to its star-churning 90s revival. The collection includes a tote, backpack and wallet that will complement any Disney wardrobe.

runDisney Medals Celebrate 70 Years of The Muppets

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get all sweaty and run around virtually tonight! runDisney has unwrapped the official finisher medals for this year’s runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas, celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Muppets.

Disney Pins Weekly Reveal Keeps Collectors Excited

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Illuminate Your Disneyland Collection with New 3D Attraction Poster Figurines

Two classic Disneyland attraction posters have been brought to life in a new way via terrific new 3D figurines. Now at long last these gorgeous light-up figurines have made their way to Disney Store, making it easy for guests at home to add these to their collection!

Disneyland 70th Vault Collection at Disney Store

A new limited edition collectible item has joined the Vault Collection and fans won’t want to miss out on this piece of memorabilia. Limited to just 1,400 pieces the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Replica Opening Day Attraction Tickets Set is now available at Disney Store and features three metal minted replicas of A, B and C attraction tickets for opening day at Disneyland.

Loungefly Pastel Collection Welcomes Lotso - Disney Store

Say hello to Lotso who’s making his debut in Disney Store’s Loungefly Pastel collection! Today, the series welcomes the pink colored teddy who as we learn in Toy Story 3 has a sweet side and a dark side! The cuddly bear trades in his fuzzy, typically bright pink fur for a muted color palette and a corduroy-like material that can hold up on all your adventures.

Disney Store Welcomes Winnie the Pooh Hunny Plush Collection

Are you in the market for super cute and cuddly Disney plush pals? Good news! Disney Store has some friendly faces to add to your home. While we have long loved the unique classic versions of Winnie the Pooh and friends, it’s extra fun when they’re presented in cute new ways as is the case with Winnie the Pooh Hunny Day Collection from Disney Store.

Disney Store Once Upon A Story Dolls: Perfect for Preschoolers

Playtime is essential for young minds, so when Disney Store brings out a new collection of dolls designed for your preschoolers, you can know that you’re encouraging their imagination and sharing magic at the same time. The Disney Once Upon a Story doll collection is new at Disney Store and features favorite princesses like Elsa (we know she’s also a queen!) and Ariel.

Victor Geist Haunted Mansion Sipper Arrives at Disneyland

This Friday, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicks off, and Disney fans and souvenir fiends can pick up a new Haunted Mansion-themed sipper. Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper brings the Haunted Mansion’s organ player to life in a new way via a special sipper that will be available beginning this Friday, August 22nd – the first day of Halloween Time.

Fantasmic Merchandise Debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A new collection of Fantasmic! merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Visitors to the Walt Disney World theme park can recall their memories of the iconic show with a new collection which features a pair of mouse ears, a shirt and a hoodie. We spotted these items at the Once Upon a Time store along Sunset Blvd.

Disney Store, Her Universe Parks Racing Collection is a Winner

It’s time to rev your engines and race over to Disney Store to check out the new Parks Racing Collection from Her Universe. Minnie Mouse gets a chance to shine on this collection amid checkered flags and Disney Parks logos and the heart pounding sport of racing has never looked so chic.

World of Disney | Classic Fisher-Price Mickey Mouse Toys

A full collection of vintage-inspired Fisher-Price toys is now prominently displayed and available for purchase at World of Disney. Each iconic toy has been given a magical makeover featuring Mickey Mouse and friends!

Marvel Legends Iron Man (Extremis) & Mandarin 2-Pack

Marvel Legends collectors, get ready to clear some shelf space! Hasbro has just revealed a brand-new, highly anticipated 2-pack that pits the Armored Avenger against his archnemesis in their classic comic book forms.

