"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 21st

Barely Necessities Episode 235 – October 21, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Back to the Future 40th Anniversary: Theatrical Re-Release, Merch, & More

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are preparing to hit 88 miles per hour this fall to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1985 blockbuster, Back to the Future! A massive celebration is planned, including a return to theaters, a new wave of merchandise, and a special home video release.

Disney Store Loungefly Pastel Collection Adds Judy Hopps

Ready to bring some cute animals to your Loungefly collection? Disney Store has the perfect option for you with a mini backpack and ear headband starring Judy Hopps from Zootopia 2.



Disney Store Pascal Loungefly Pastel Collection

There are just a few more additions left to debut in the Loungefly Pastel collection, starting with Pascal from Tangled! Rapunzel’s adorable chameleon sidekick has joined the continuity series which presents some of our favorite characters in muted color palettes and soft, textured materials.

Disney Store Presents LE Bo Peep Doll for Toy Story Anniversary

Pixar’s Toy Story turns 30 this year and Disney Store is celebrating the milestone anniversary with delightful merchandise collections that will delight your inner child. One of the new items available at the online retailer is a limited edition Bo Peep Doll, and yes her sheep are here too!

BaubleBar Disney Holiday Collection 2025: See All The New Jewelry

Just in time for the festive season, BaubleBar has unwrapped its highly anticipated Disney holiday collection, offering a sparkling array of accessories, decor and jewelry perfect for any fan looking to add a touch of magic to their Christmas celebrations.

Disney Store Presents Starbucks Peppermint Swirl Tumblers

We’re well on our way to a winter wonderland full of magic, sweets, and Starbucks tumblers! As the holiday season approaches, Disney Store is introducing two Peppermint Swirl accessories to match their Peppermint Collection, but these are available to the general public just yet. Fans with Disney accounts will be among the first to acquire these tumblers via Private Access from October 17-19.

New UK Pavilion Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

A new line of merchandise celebrating the United Kingdom Pavilion at EPCOT has arrived, featuring clothing, accessories, and collectibles. Combining Mickey and Minnie with the classic Union Jack, the red, white, and blue collection features several different pieces of clothing, a set of Minnie ears, a mug, a backpack, and more to celebrate your trip around the World Showcase lagoon.

Chad Powers Merchandise Now Available Online

Your new game day uniform just dropped with the release of the official Chad Powers collection! Show off your support for the South Georgia Catfish with a variety of apparel, from a jersey and hoodie, to athletic shorts and a T-shirt.

MEGO Spider-Man Set Returns to Disney Store

One of Marvel’s most beloved super heroes is getting a retro refit thanks to the folks at MEGO! Spider-Man and three of his most iconic foes are the latest awesome restock at Disney Store as part of MEGO’s vintage figure series honoring the comic characters we all love.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Droid Depot Gets New Merchandise and Apparel

During a recent visit to Disneyland, Mike C. stopped by the Droid Depot gift shop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and found a lot of fresh merchandise and apparel added to the store.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store Pins - New and Exclusive Designs for October 2025

Happy Tuesday, Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2025 Merch Preview

It’s almost time to deck the halls! Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to Magic Kingdom starting November 7, running on select nights throughout November and December. Disney has shared a preview of the party-exclusive merchandise coming to Magic Kingdom’s Emporium for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Disney PopSockets & Phone Wallets at Walt Disney World

Disney PopSocket phone grips have arrived at Walt Disney World! This new line of phone grips and MagSafe-compatible phone wallets lets you carry your favorite Disney characters with you. Each PopSocket features a customizable top, so you can easily swap designs and mix and match for endless personalization.

Disney Store Mickey Holiday Styles Come to Dooney & Bourke

There’s been so much winter weather fun at Disney Store as part of their Holiday Shop, and several brands are joining the celebration including Dooney & Bourke. Guests have already fallen in love with the Mickey Family Christmas collection and now the patterns and styles from the series are available as Dooney & Bourke accessories.

Disney Store, Her Universe Celebrate Xmas in New Collection

Seasons Greetings from Disney Store’s Holiday Shop! Are you eager to get ready for your magical holiday celebrations? Then you won’t want to miss out on the delightful selection of festive apparel, accessories, and toys featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, including new arrivals from the Her Universe Christmas Collection.



Disney Store Celebrates Winter with Fair Isle Print Collection

We’ve been swept away with the magic of the winter season and all of the cheery new arrivals to Disney Store’s Holiday Shop. Fans have been delighted with the Mickey Family Christmas and Holiday Haven collections and now it's time to welcome the Disney Fair Isle Print Collection.



Disney Store x Selfridges Yellow Winnie the Pooh Collection

Disney Store and Selfridges are joining forces for the holiday season, announcing a stunning new limited-edition collection that reimagines iconic characters in the department store’s signature vibrant yellow. The “Disney Store at Selfridges Collection" will feature beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood and the one-and-only Mickey Mouse, all decked out in sunny hues.

Disney Studios Park Farewell Merch Collection

Roll the credits! It’s the final take for Walt Disney Studios Park as it prepares for its transformation to become Disney Adventure World, marking a new era of storytelling and immersive lands. Before the curtain closes on this chapter, fans can celebrate the legacy of movie magic with an exclusive lineup of apparel, accessories, and keepsakes bidding “au revoir" to the park’s cinematic spirit.

Fantastic Four: First Steps 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps may look like a midcentury relic, but it comes home in the most modern way possible, with 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray discs now available! Alex reviews the new home release of the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital “Cinematic Universe Edition" that he says “makes an outstanding debut on home video.”



Spider-Man Teams Up with NBA and Macy's for New Merchandise

Send up the Spider-Signal! Marvel’s famous wall-crawler has teamed up with the National Basketball Association and Macy’s department store for a new collection of Spider-Man merchandise and apparel.



