"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 23rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 231 – September 23, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Store Disney Designer Collection

It has been a while, but the Disney Designer Collection is back with another series of limited edition dolls inspired by some of our favorite leading ladies! This Fall Disney Store will welcome the latest wave in this fan favorite collection which features six beloved characters embracing a theme of “dance."

Columbia 90s-Inspired Mickey Mouse Collection Debuts

Columbia, known for their incredible outdoor apparel and accessories, is teaming up with Disney to release a new vintage inspired collection called Mickey’s Outdoor Club. The collection takes inspiration from the 1990s, with the collection's logo showcasing Mickey Mouse on skis wearing a bright, jewel-toned ski suit.

"Toy Story" x Levi's Collection Dropping Soon

This year marks 30 years of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, and to celebrate the milestone, Levi’s has partnered with Disney and Pixar for a collection that blends Western authenticity with whimsical Toy Story magic.

Disney Racers Collectible Cars

Rev up your engines! Disney Racers, featuring iconic characters and Disney park attractions transformed into collectible toy cars, are back and better than ever at Walt Disney World. Originally released in 2002, the cars were originally called Disney Wild Racers and were sold in two-packs.

Soarin' Debuts Stylish Cast Member Attire at EPCOT

Guests can flaunt their love of Soarin’ with a new shirt available at Creations Shop, featuring the Soarin’ logo on the front and a previously used “Travel the World" design featuring Pilot Mickey on the back.

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" Limited Edition RockLove Releases

Oh, Rocky! The 50th anniversary of 20 Century Studios’ cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is bringing with it a new RockLove collection, with all the items getting small, Limited Edition runs.

Orbitkey x Disney Crossbodies and Keyrings

Orbitkey, known for their key organization tools, has debuted new crossbody bags and signature keyrings inspired by Mickey & Friends and Toy Story. Orbitkey is inviting Disney fans to shop a new collection of crossbodies and keyrings featuring the characters of Toy Story and Mickey & Friends.

RSVLTS Meets the Undead in Their Marvel Zombies Collection

RSVLTS is dabbling with the undead. Yep, they’ve gone full zombie…Marvel Zombies that is as their latest franchise collection is themed to the upcoming animated series. Just like a classic zombie, this drop includes RSVLTS’s iconic Kunuflex button downs, a performance hoodie, classic hoodie, coach jacket and a dad hat too.

RSVLTS Haunts the Galaxy with Star Wars Spooky Collection

Now that Autumn is here, everyone is fully immersed in all things Halloween, even RSVLTS! Star Wars meets horror in a spooky collection that’s really more fun than scary and will add the perfect amount of frightful fashion to your wardrobe.

Shifting Gears Inspired Flavor at Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy’s Frozen Custard, a delicious dessert chain is introducing a new flavor inspired by Shifting Gears.This brand new drink blends rich butterscotch, smooth vanilla frozen custard, and a dash of nostalgia into one, limited-time-only sip.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store Pins - New and Exclusive Designs for September 2025

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Wishes You a Good Night with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals

We spend a lot of time shopping for fashionable clothing and accessories, but not much of our focus is on pajamas. Well Disney Store is here to change that with Mickey Mouse PJ Party Pals, a new collection of sleepwear and accessories starring Mickey and friends.

Photos: Current Character Jerseys at Walt Disney World

A number of recently released character-centric baseball jerseys can be found at Walt Disney World. We spotted this batch at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.

Disney Store Explores Wonderland With New Tote From Harveys

Disney and Harveys are continuing their magical collaboration and their latest offerings are inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The fan favorite poster tote series spotlights a Disney animated classic in style of its original motion picture poster complete with the artwork and colors from film’s release.

Disney Store Finally Gets the Starbucks Pumpkin Tumbler

Fall is officially here and a new Starbucks tumbler has rolled into Disney Store inspired by Pumpkin Spice season. The colorful drinkware made its debut this summer at Walt Disney World and has finally made its way online.

Disney Store Welcomes Cakeworthy's Golden Girls Collection

One of the greatest comedies of the 80s and 90s is The Golden Girls and this year the show celebrates its 40th anniversary. Several new merchandise collections have been launched in honor of the milestone including one from Cakeworthy that’s available at Disney Store.

Evil Queen Tiki Mug at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

As the spookiest month of the year begins, Trader Sam’s will release a new Tiki mug featuring the Evil Queen and the Witch from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The mug is set to debut at the Disneyland Hotel, and will be available via Mobile Order on the Disneyland app as early as 6:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 1st.

JAKKS Launching New "Disney Darlings" Baby Doll Line

JAKKS Disney Darlings doll line will be available in stores and online this fall, including Walmart, Amazon and Target. The dolls depict babies wearing outfits and matching headbands with Disney characters on them, including Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Marie, and Winnie the Pooh.

Toy Story 30th Anniversary: A Look at All the New Merchandise

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, a wide array of new merchandise collaborations has been released, offering fans a chance to celebrate the beloved film with nostalgic and innovative products.

Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream Reveals

During the latest Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream, superhero fans got a first look at several new collectible figures and a Daredevil mask recreation available for pre-order and headed to stores soon.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!