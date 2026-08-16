New Artwork for Exterior of Hong Kong Disneyland's New Ultimate Pixar Adventure Revealed
Currently under construction next to Toy Story Land, this new venue will house an all-new Pixar-themed show.
New artwork for the exterior of the new Pixar experience coming to Hong Kong Disneyland has been revealed.
What's Happening:
- First announced in 2025, a new Pixar experience is currently being constructed at Hong Kong Disneyland – set to be the home of an exciting new entertainment offering.
- During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we learned that the new show will be called Ultimate Pixar Adventure – and we even got to hear a snippet of the new song written just for the show.
- When it opens next year, this immersive theatrical adventure will see guests join beloved Pixar characters on a fun and magical journey that blends real and digital environments, celebrating the power of play and the joy of friendship.
- While we've seen concept art for the show itself before, we're now getting our first look at the exterior of the new building – which continues the playful look of the neighboring Toy Story Land.
- What's more, many of these details have already been installed on the building – such as the colorful panels above the entrance.
- And here's a look at the building under construction next between Toy Story Land and World of Frozen.
- Details are still scarce about the new show, and will likely be revealed in the near future.
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneylandwas revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstropolis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new Journey into Imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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