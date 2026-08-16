New Artwork for Exterior of Hong Kong Disneyland's New Ultimate Pixar Adventure Revealed

Currently under construction next to Toy Story Land, this new venue will house an all-new Pixar-themed show.
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New artwork for the exterior of the new Pixar experience coming to Hong Kong Disneyland has been revealed.

What's Happening:

  • First announced in 2025, a new Pixar experience is currently being constructed at Hong Kong Disneyland – set to be the home of an exciting new entertainment offering.
  • During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we learned that the new show will be called Ultimate Pixar Adventure – and we even got to hear a snippet of the new song written just for the show.

  • When it opens next year, this immersive theatrical adventure will see guests join beloved Pixar characters on a fun and magical journey that blends real and digital environments, celebrating the power of play and the joy of friendship. 
  • While we've seen concept art for the show itself before, we're now getting our first look at the exterior of the new building – which continues the playful look of the neighboring Toy Story Land.

  • What's more, many of these details have already been installed on the building – such as the colorful panels above the entrance.

  • And here's a look at the building under construction next between Toy Story Land and World of Frozen.

  • Details are still scarce about the new show, and will likely be revealed in the near future.

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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