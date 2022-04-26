“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 26th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 74 – April 26th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Welcome back Rebekah! This week we dive right into the shopping with Vera Bradley The Little Mermaid collection on shopDisney; Winnie the Pooh cosmetics from ColourPop; Main Street Electrical Parade items on shopDisney; Loungefly Peter Pan styles; and Alien Day (4/26) collectibles from Entertainment Earth. For Marvel we take a look at the America Chavez Special Edition Doll and the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends figures that arrived on shopDisney. Finally, we continue our countdown to Star Wars Day 2022 with a Mother’s Day Gift Guide; The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983 book; new fashions from Her Universe and a peek at classic Star Wars designs coming soon to CASETiFY.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Life is the Bubbles! The Little Mermaid Collection by Vera Bradley Surfaces on shopDisney

Last month Vera Bradley took us “under the sea” with two cute patterns inspired by The Little Mermaid. Now select styles from those collections have made a splash on shopDisney!

It’s the Sweetest Thing! ColourPop Launches Adorable Winnie The Pooh Collection

ColourPop is back with a new Disney collection that’s un-BEE-lieveably adorable! That’s because they are taking their inspiration from the Hundred Acre Wood and Winnie the Pooh!

Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Merchandise Lights Up shopDisney

Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade has returned, and in celebration of this special occasion, shopDisney and the Disney Parks are bringing new commemorative merchandise to fans.

Loungefly “Peter Pan” and Exclusive Nana Collections Have Arrived

Take off for Never Land with Loungefly’s new Peter Pan collection! Launching on April 27th this assortment of bags and wallets shows Peter and the Darling children flying across the London sky. Plus, there’s also Loungefly exclusive Nana series featuring the family’s beloved dog

It’s a Scream! Commemorate Alien Day 2022 with Cool Toys and Collectibles from Entertainment Earth

It’s true that in space no one can hear you scream, but fortunately we’re not in space, so holler away with delight over today being Alien Day!

The Multiverse Comes to shopDisney with New America Chavez Special Edition Doll

It’s almost time to officially meet the hero America Chavez as she brings her skills to the MCU to assist Doctor Strange. But before we get into all the action, Disney has introduced a new special edition doll to add to your Marvel collection.

Four “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Legends Figures Arrive on shopDisney

Last fall, Hasbro opened pre-orders on their wave of Marvel Legends figures themed to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness giving fans plenty of reasons to get excited for the new film. Now four of the characters in the series of collectibles are in stock on shopDisney, and just in time for the movie’s May 6th debut!

Celebrate Mom with Star Wars Gifts from shopDisney

Do you know who has the best Mother in the galaxy? It’s you! Whether she’s a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter, Scoundrel or Droid you can treat Mom like the hero she is with fun and thoughtful Star Wars-themed gifts from shopDisney!

Fan Favorite “The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983” by TASCHEN Books Now Available on shopDisney

The biggest (fan made) Star Wars holiday is about to take place and there are no limits to how fans can salute the franchise on May 4th. For those leaning towards making purchases and acquiring some collectibles, a visit to shopDisney is in order, as they’ve just added The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983 book that explores the making of all three films in the original trilogy

I Am One With the Force: Her Universe Debuts New Light Side Fashions for Star Wars Day

Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein has been putting a nerdy spin on “geek couture” for more than 10 years and we can’t get enough of the fun fashions that celebrate our favorite shows and characters. With Star Wars Day on the horizon, Ashley and her team have unveiled a new collection themed to Ahsoka, Rebels, and some of the most famous Jedi Knights in the galaxy.

CASETiFY to Launch Classic Star Wars Collection, Limited Edition Millennium Falcon Case on May 4th

CASETiFY is doing their part to bring the Star Wars galaxy home to fans with their upcoming collection of smartphone cases and accessories. In celebration of Star Wars Day, CASETiFY will launch a series of retro Star Wars designs inspired by the classic trilogy and fans can join the waitlist now.

Add to Your Shopping List

America on Parade, Country Bear Jamboree and More Added to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

During a recent visit to Walt Disney World, we came across some new merchandise from the Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

Mickey Mouse EARidescent Spirit Jerseys for the Family Celebrate our Favorite Disney Resorts

The 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World continues with new merchandise of course! The latest must-have for your Disney wardrobe is the Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey with iridescent lettering.

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris with Two New Exclusive Dooney & Bourke Bags

Disneyland Paris is celebrating 30 years of magic and memories with some exclusive new fashion bags that are perfect for this occasion!

Celebrate Earth Day 2022 With National Geographic Merchandise to Benefit Good Causes

In honor of Earth Day 2022 (April 22nd) National Geographic is inviting nature lovers everywhere to join them in giving back to the planet with a variety of everyday purchases.

Marvel Previews “Thor: Love and Thunder” Toys and Collectibles from Hasbro, Funko and LEGO

Gear up for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film with a wide variety of merchandise inspired by Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the debut of the teaser trailer, Marvel gave fans even more to get excited about with a look at the awesome toys and collectibles that tie-in to the film

Knull and Venom, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and More Marvel Legends Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro continues to make Marvel collectors happy with the awesome Marvel Legends series and now the latest wave of figures is available for pre-order.

Funko Debuts New Wave of Pop! Pins Featuring Pixar’s “Up,” Harry Potter Characters and More

If your pin collection needs a boost of color and character, Funko is here to help with their latest wave of Pop! pins. Launching today from the maker of all things pop culture comes a series of cute collectibles including Pixar pals from Up.

Scentsy Releases New Star Wars and The Mandalorian Products in Time for Star Wars Day 2022

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Scentsy has brought back some products from a galaxy far, far away along with a few new releases. Take a look at what’s new and back in stock for a limited time.

