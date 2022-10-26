“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 26th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 98 – October 26th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we explore the Brave 10th Anniversary Merida doll, a nuiMOs sales event, Disney Junior gift guide from Just Play, Disney Advent Calendars, International Parks Artwork and World Showcase ornaments. Marvel gives us a new Black Panther collection from M•A•C Cosmetics, a new collab with Skechers and an exclusive Mysterio Funko Pop! As always we wrap up with Star Wars including new arrivals on shopDisney, Mandalorian medallions at Disneyland and some of the latest Bring Home the Galaxy reveals

As Seen on Barely Necessities

shopDisney Honors the 10th Anniversary of "Brave" with Beautiful Limited Edition Merida Doll

10 years ago, Pixar audiences were treated to the studio’s first “Princess” film when Brave made its theatrical debut. Now those same fans can commemorate the milestone anniversary with a beautiful limited edition doll.

Collect the Cuteness! Limited Time "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" nuiMO Sale Going On Now

The gift giving season is just around the corner and Disney fans looking for plush toys to share with their loved ones will want to swing by shopDisney for their limited time nuiMOs sale!

Disney Junior Holiday 2022 Shopping Guide – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Alice's Wonderland Bakery from Just Play

The gift-giving holiday season is just around the corner, and it can be a challenge to pick just the right thing for the preschooler on your shopping list. Thankfully, there are some brand new Disney Junior toys for the child ages 3 and up in your life featuring some of their favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Photos: International Disney Park Artwork Available at Downtown Disney's WonderGround Gallery

WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney is celebrating the international Disney Parks with a series of art pieces from each international Resort.

Photos: Light Up Wooden World Showcase Ornaments Released at EPCOT's Creations Shop

Just released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop are these beautiful wooden ornaments of all 11 World Showcase pavilions. Each pavilion design is contained within a wooden box, featuring an iconic element of that particular country.

Christmas 2022: Countdown to Your Favorite Winter Holiday with These Disney Themed Advent Calendars

Ho ho ho, the holidays are on the way and counting down to favorite festivities is always fun. This year, let Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more help you check off the days with a variety of fun Advent Calendars.

M•A•C Cosmetics Launching "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Collection November 1st

MAC Cosmetics has teamed up with Marvel Studios for a stunning makeup and brush collection themed to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The assortment spans lipstick, eye shadow, brushes, highlighters and even a makeup bag.

Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and More Power Up the Marvel x Skechers Collection

Marvel’s greatest heroes can now join you all day, every day at home and on the job. Skechers has launched its first collaboration with Marvel to bring the Avengers and Punisher to a collection of work shoes and boots designed for a variety of tasks.

Mysterio 616 Glow in the Dark Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Behold the power of Mysterio! Funko’s spotlighting one of Marvel’s best supervillains with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! figure. This limited edition Pop! is based on the 1964 The Amazing Spider-Man #13 comic where readers first met Mysterio.

Millennium Falcon Tent, Sheet Sets and More New Star Wars Arrivals on shopDisney

Your holiday celebration will be even better this year if Star Wars-inspired gifts make their way under the tree! Fortunately, shopDisney has plenty of awesome items in store that are perfect for every species.

Photos: New "The Mandalorian" Medallion Dispenser Installed at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney

Fans of The Mandalorian can take home a piece of the show with a new medallion dispenser that features coins showcasing The Mandalorian, Grogu, Ahsoka, and the Mythosaur Skull!

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 2 Round Up

The second week of Bring Home the Galaxy has arrived and delivers a Sithmas surprise, a Darth Vader toy, watches, lightsabers, lightsabers and even more lightsabers!

Add to Your Shopping List

Celebrate 30 Years (!) of "The Mighty Ducks" with Team Captain Spirit Jersey from shopDisney

Believe it or not The Mighty Ducks has just approached its 30th anniversary and in true Disney fashion there’s a commemorative jersey to mark the occasion. No, it’s not an official team jersey, but rather a Spirit Jersey that closely matches the uniform worn by the team.

Disney Parks Blog Counts Down to Halloween With 13 Delightful and Devious "Nightmare Before Christmas" Gifts

As the Halloween holiday approaches, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans 13 incredible ways to celebrate the season with The Nightmare Before Christmas. From home decor to costumes for the whole family, there’s no shortage of delightfully dark merchandise for your fall (and winter!) festivities.

Photos: New Ornaments Now Available at Walt Disney World

A fun new series of ornaments have arrived just in time for the holiday season at Walt Disney World. We spotted these at Disney's Days of Christmas store in Disney Springs.

D23 Members Get 20% Off shopDisney Purchases Over $65 Through October 31st

Cozy up with some holiday magic this season with an exclusive D23 Member discount from shopDisney.

Cozy Up with Jack and Sally This Fall in RSVLTS' New "Nightmare Before Christmas" Flannels

“This is Halloween” and the only (good) way to commemorate the holiday is with The Nightmare Before Christmas. RSVLTS is up to the challenge and has just unveiled new flannel shirts that will make you scream…with delight, folks, with delight!

Halloween 2022: Welcome the Wicked with Disney Villains Merchandise From our Favorite Retailers

The spooky season is here and as always, Disney Villains have taken over Halloween! This year fans of the devious devils will find dozens of awesome items featuring characters like Ursula, Maleficent, Jafar and many more.

Excelsior! Stan Lee Comic Cover Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

Funko is celebrating one of Marvel Comics’ biggest icons with their latest Comic Cover Pop! No, no, it’s not a masked hero with otherworldly powers, but rather the one and only Stan Lee! The beloved legend is joining the ranks of his popular characters in this new collectible designed for fans.

Jumbo Ahsoka Tano, Milestone Yoda and More Star Wars Collectibles Available at Entertainment Earth

When it comes to collectibles, Star Wars fans have plenty of options for fun and imaginative ways to showcase their love of the franchise. If it’s time to add some more character to your existing assortment, a visit to Entertainment Earth will reveal exciting new figures available for pre-order.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!