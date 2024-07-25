Photos: “Abbott Elementary” Ava Fest Open For Carnival Fun At SDCC 2024

The (alleged) greatest principal in Pennsylvania has garnered enough acclaim for her own carnival at San Diego Comic Con.

Ava Fest is a celebration of all things Abbott Elementary, with carnival rides, games, and giveaways inspired by the hit ABC sitcom.

Among the many giveaways at the event, delectable carnival treats are up for grabs.

One of our favorites? The customizable hat station where fans can add some Abbott Elementary flair to a ball cap.

The carnival also included a drumline performance as part of the area’s opening for fans.

Ava Fest is available to enjoy as a part of this year’s San Diego Comic Con, but will be traveling to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA next month.

More Comic Con News: