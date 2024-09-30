4 Disney+ “Always On” Playlists That Should Exist

With the creation of live streaming channels on Disney+, the platform is leaning into the convenience of cable TV. However, they should add these channel ideas immediately!

Back in August, Disney+ introduced new continuous playlists featuring “always on” content. With the ABC News and Disney+ Playtime playlists, subscribers to Disney’s streaming service can select these channels and experience a live stream of content. The highly successful additions to the service have amassed over 10 million hours of streaming since their launch.

Today, the streaming service announced 4 additional channels that will be added to the service. With the Hallowstream channel, users can jump in on the screams of the season with endless Halloween content. For those looking for a bit more action, the Hit & Heroes channel will provide nonstop epic battles from Star Wars, Marvel, and more. The new Throwback channel will send viewers back to the good old days, with films like Freaky Friday and shows like That’s So Raven. For those looking for programs that celebrate the magic of the world, the Real Life channel will showcase documentaries, biopics, and true stories.

I, for one, am incredibly excited about these new “always on” playlists. As someone who spends hours trying to figure out what to watch, I love that Disney+ is bringing the convenience of cable TV to the streaming service. However, I have four additional and incredible ideas (if I do say so, myself) of what channels the service could bring to life. Let’s talk about it!

Sit-Com Classics:

As someone who grew up watching 80s and 90s sitcoms late at night, I would love to relive the nostalgia of watching reruns of Home Improvement, Full House, Boy Meets World, etc. Reliving the days of having my TV on the lowest volume possible way past my bedtime would definitely heal my inner child.

Disney Channel Animation:

I feel like we don’t talk enough about the classic Disney Channel Animated series we’ve been blessed with. Yes, Phineas and Ferb definitely gets the recognition it deserves, but what about Lilo & Stitch: The Series, Brandy and Mr. Whiskers, Dave The Barbarian, The Replacements, Jake Long: American Dragon, The Emperor's New School, I could go on! We deserve a place to enjoy all of the amazing animated classics that don’t see the attention they deserve when stacked up against the likes of Hannah Montana, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Disney Channel’s other, admittedly incredible, live-action series.

Disney Parks:

With incredible documentaries like The Imagineering Story, fans of the Disney Parks should have a place to “pull on the yellow tab” at home and enjoy the magic of Disney’s unforgettable vacation destinations. Past the documentaries and looks inside the parks, this would be the perfect place to stream the Disneyland Fun sing-along tape, which was a favorite of mine growing up. This would also be the perfect place to stream movies inspired by the Disney Parks, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Tomorrowland, and Tower of Terror. With Disney continuing to tie their parks to other Disney owned media and vice versa, this would be a great place for Disney to introduce these stories to guests as they prepare for their magical vacations. I would also love to see them add old Disney Vacation Planning videos to the service, but that might just be me.

Musicals:

Disney+ contains a wide array of musical content like pro-shots of Hamilton, The Little Mermaid Live!, and Newsies as well as an incomparable collection of musical movies such as High School Musical, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Hello, Dolly!, Trevor: The Musical, and all the classic Disney Animated Musicals that have brought unforgettable tunes to the world.

For now, we have four new amazing playlists that we can check out. As streaming continues to evolve, I can’t wait to see all the amazing new “always on” features that help invite subscribers to explore content they might not otherwise view. With Disney+ removing content recently, these new channels could be the perfect place to introduce media to new audiences. What would your perfect Disney+ playlist be?

