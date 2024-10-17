“You Poor, Simple Fools, Thinking You Could Defeat Me!” — Fortnite’s Disney Villains Collaboration Arrives Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, players can squad up and win Victory Royales as their favorite Disney Villains.

The three new cosmetic sets were announced during Disney’s Horizons panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What Fortnitemares Are Made Of:

Fortnite has shared on X

In the three second teaser, Cruella

The Disney Villains arrive in the Shop tomorrow, get ready to play Vile in Style! 10.18.2024 pic.twitter.com/KrgGccciGQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 17, 2024

At this time, information regarding backbling, pickaxes, emotes, gliders, and pricing have yet to be revealed. However, we can look to this summer’s Pirates of the Caribbean collab as a possible base point for what fans can expect to pay for these incredible skins.

collab as a possible base point for what fans can expect to pay for these incredible skins. The Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle

All three of these skins will be usable in Battle Royale mode. Earlier this month, Epic Games shared that not all upcoming Disney collabs

Fortnite’s in-game store refreshes at 5PM PDT, so expect these three villains to crawl into the item shop tomorrow evening.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

Read More Fortnite: