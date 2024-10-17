“You Poor, Simple Fools, Thinking You Could Defeat Me!” — Fortnite’s Disney Villains Collaboration Arrives Tomorrow

The three new cosmetic sets were announced during Disney’s Horizons panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What Fortnitemares Are Made Of:
- Fortnite has shared on X that their highly anticipated Disney Villains collaboration will drop tomorrow, October 18th.
- In the three second teaser, Cruella De Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent can all be seen standing in front of Rebel’s Roost. Captain Hook is holding an active alarm clock, hinting at a possible emote available with the release.
- At this time, information regarding backbling, pickaxes, emotes, gliders, and pricing have yet to be revealed. However, we can look to this summer’s Pirates of the Caribbean collab as a possible base point for what fans can expect to pay for these incredible skins.
- The Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle, which consisted of Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and Captain Barbosa, ran for 3,400 V-Bucks (Around $30.50). This included all three skins and their corresponding accessories as well as an extra emote. Individually, character packs ran from 1,500 to 1,600 V-Bucks each (Around $13.50-14.50). I expect the Disney Villains pricing to be similar, if not a little higher, than this Disney collaboration.
- All three of these skins will be usable in Battle Royale mode. Earlier this month, Epic Games shared that not all upcoming Disney collabs will be usable in Fortnite’s main gamemode.
- Fortnite’s in-game store refreshes at 5PM PDT, so expect these three villains to crawl into the item shop tomorrow evening.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
