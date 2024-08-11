1944 Donald Duck Short “Donald’s Off Day” Restored for Future Viewing

Revealed during the Donald Duck’s 90th Quacktacular panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – another classic Donald Duck short has been restored.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Archives celebrated 90 years of Donald Duck at D23 with special screenings, never-before-seen art from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, the Disney Animation artists who bring him to life, and even the voice of the duck himself!

During the panel, it was revealed that the 1944 short, Donald’s Off Day , was recently restored – with the audience getting to see the finished product.

, was recently restored – with the audience getting to see the finished product. Two other classic shorts from 1950 – Crazy Over Daisy and Out on a Limb – were recently restored and released on Disney+

– were recently restored and released on With those being released on Disney+, it’s likely that the restored Donald’s Off Day may be released on the streaming platform too.

may be released on the streaming platform too. The recent Donald short, D.I.Y. Duck , which was created using archival audio of Clarence Nash (the original voice of Donald), was also shown to attendees.

, which was created using archival audio of Clarence Nash (the original voice of Donald), was also shown to attendees. The panel concluded with a group sing-along in honor of Donald’s 90th birthday.

The audience joins the panel in singing “Happy Birthday” to #DonaldDuck, and the duck of the hour makes a surprise appearance to close out the presentation. #D23 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/wqLm7YUVkG — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 11, 2024

More Animation News from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event