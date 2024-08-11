1944 Donald Duck Short “Donald’s Off Day” Restored for Future Viewing

Revealed during the Donald Duck’s 90th Quacktacular panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – another classic Donald Duck short has been restored.
- The Walt Disney Archives celebrated 90 years of Donald Duck at D23 with special screenings, never-before-seen art from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, the Disney Animation artists who bring him to life, and even the voice of the duck himself!
- During the panel, it was revealed that the 1944 short, Donald’s Off Day, was recently restored – with the audience getting to see the finished product.
- Two other classic shorts from 1950 – Crazy Over Daisy and Out on a Limb – were recently restored and released on Disney+.
- With those being released on Disney+, it’s likely that the restored Donald’s Off Day may be released on the streaming platform too.
- The recent Donald short, D.I.Y. Duck, which was created using archival audio of Clarence Nash (the original voice of Donald), was also shown to attendees.
- The panel concluded with a group sing-along in honor of Donald’s 90th birthday.
