“Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Announces Crossover Episode

An unlikely pair of shows are set to receive an ABC crossover episode.
What’s Happening:
- After social media back-and-forths from the two series’ creators, ABC has officially announced a crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
- The ABC and FX series, respectfully, are teaming up for a crossover, reports Variety.
- While the show’s aren’t on the same network, they both are Disney-produced comedies set in Philadelphia.
- Rob McElhenney posted a shot of cast members from both shows on the Abbott set.
- No premiere date has been announced for the crossover episode, but Abbott Elementary’s fourth season debuts October 9th on ABC.
