“Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Announces Crossover Episode

The two Philadelphia-set shows will crossover this season on "Abbott Elementary".

An unlikely pair of shows are set to receive an ABC crossover episode.

What’s Happening:

After social media back-and-forths from the two series’ creators, ABC has officially announced a crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia .

and . The ABC and FX reports Variety .

. While the show’s aren’t on the same network, they both are Disney-produced comedies set in Philadelphia.

Rob McElhenney posted a shot of cast members from both shows on the Abbott set.

No premiere date has been announced for the crossover episode, but Abbott Elementary’s fourth season debuts October 9th on ABC.

