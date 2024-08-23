Photos: “Only Murders In The Building” Celebrates Season 4 With Lavish Premiere

Last night, the cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building held a lavish celebration in honor of the season four premiere.

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Executive producers and stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short were on hand, alongside recent addition to the cast Meryl Streep. All four of them are nominated for Emmy Awards for their work in the show’s third season.

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

John Hoffman was also at the premiere, who co-created the series with Steve Martin and also executive produces.

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Actor Michael Cyril Creighton also joined the fun.

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Upcoming guest stars for this fourth season were on hand, including Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Jane Lynch, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Emmy-nominated for her work on the third season.)

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook


Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Jack Brayer, Zach Galifianakis, and more rounded out the celebratory evening for the show’s upcoming debut.

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook

Season four of Only Murders in the Building premieres Tuesday, August 27th on Hulu.

