Photos: “Only Murders In The Building” Celebrates Season 4 With Lavish Premiere

Last night, the cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building held a lavish celebration in honor of the season four premiere.

Executive producers and stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short were on hand, alongside recent addition to the cast Meryl Streep. All four of them are nominated for Emmy Awards for their work in the show’s third season.

John Hoffman was also at the premiere, who co-created the series with Steve Martin and also executive produces.

Actor Michael Cyril Creighton also joined the fun.

Upcoming guest stars for this fourth season were on hand, including Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Jane Lynch, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Emmy-nominated for her work on the third season.)

Jack Brayer, Zach Galifianakis, and more rounded out the celebratory evening for the show’s upcoming debut.

Season four of Only Murders in the Building premieres Tuesday, August 27th on Hulu.

